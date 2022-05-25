Ayushmann Khurrana says Anubhav Sinha has ‘pushed the envelope’ with Anek: ‘It’s not solely meant to entertain…’

Ayushmann Khurrana has played diverse roles in his career spanning a decade—from playing a sperm donor, to a typical Punjabi gym-going man, or an officer investigating caste atrocities. The actor will next be seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Anek, which will put focus on the North East and question the ‘Indian’ identity. Anek is Ayushmann’s second collaboration with Anubhav after Article 15.

Anubhav recently recalled how he first went to Ayushmann with another film ‘that was more from his world’. “I just happened to mention Article 15 when we were discussing socially relevant content. He asked if he could read it, and as he read it, he instantly loved it and wanted to pursue the conversation. That’s how the film happened.” The filmmaker added that he realised Ayushmann’s versatility after Article 15, and with Anek, he had managed to explore another facet of the actor. He also mentioned that Anek was rather challenging for both, but they felt that the story deserved to be told.

Speaking about his collaboration with Anubhav Sinha, Ayushmann Khurrana said, “What Anubhav sir and I share in common is a vision to see something different unravel on the big screen and to be part of cinema which is entertaining yet socially relevant. Both Article 15 and Anek are films that aren’t solely meant to entertain but also spark dialogue and conversation with a larger thought. Anubhav sir has really pushed the envelope with this one and as an artiste I’ve given it my best shot to ensure his vision stays true to its core.”

In Anek, Ayushmann plays an agent named Joshua, who is sent on a mission in the North East of the country. His job is to neutralise a threat being posed by separatists. One group in particular, Joshua says in the trailer, is attracting special attention to itself. The group is lead by the formidable leader Johnson. And so, he enlists a woman to infiltrate the group to gather intelligence.

In an Instagram post that announced the wrap of the film, Ayushmann described it as being ‘full of surprises’ and about an ‘untouched subject’.

Anek will release on May 27.