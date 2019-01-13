Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte celebrate 100 days of Andhadhun

Advertising

Sriram Raghavan directorial Andhadhun shattered the box office expectations with its one-of-a-kind narrative and credible performances. The film recently completed 100 days of its journey at the box office.

On the occasion, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte including other actors celebrated on the social media with a hashtag that read – #100daysofAndhadhun.

Manav Vij, one of the supporting casts in the film, shared on Instagram a post that read,”1 0 0 DAYS OF A N D H A D H U N🎥

One line from my favourite movie forest gump made me fall in love with the dialogues and their impact “Mama always said life was like a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re gonna get.” Forrest Gump, 1994, – cinema became my life , I am trying to do justice how much i am being offered , god is kind enough to make me sail through such genius film makers eyes and vision

THANK YOU FOR ALL THE LOVE”

Earlier, Ayushmann had expressed how the success of his consecutive releases (Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho) have given him the confidence that the audience resonates with his choice of scripts.

“I am glad that the next couple of scripts that I am reading and the ones I am trying to zero in on, they are quite decent and are from the same space and yet unique. I am sure these films will also resonate with people. I now know the kind of expectations people have from me, and I am happy about what they expect from me,” Ayushmann said in an interview with indianexpress.com.