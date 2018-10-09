Spoiler alert: What did the Andhadhun ending mean?

Andhadhun, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, is receiving positive reviews from the audience as well as critics.

In the very last scene, when a supposedly blind Ayushmann Khurrana kicks a can out of his way with his support stick (with a rabbit carved on the handle), you realise with a chuckle that he could see after all. But, at what point did his vision return?

It’s anybody’s guess, actually. In the events leading up to the climax, when the car blows up with Tabu in it, as a bullet meant for a rabbit hits the windshield and the vehicle overturns as a result, Ayushmann’s character is seen standing by the side of the road. Let’s retrace a bit. In the film, we are introduced to Ayushmann aka Akash as a blind piano player, but 10 minutes in, we find out that he’s not visually impaired at all. In a comic turn of events, he lands up at the scene of the crime, not once, but twice! Tabu, as Simi (or Lady Macbeth, as she’s referred to once), decides to pay him a surprise visit at home and actually poisons and blinds him, starting a cat and mouse game, where Akash wants “compensation” to restore his eyesight via a cornea transplant. An evil doctor and his cronies join the mix and after many machinations, suggest they get rid of her and use her corneas for the transplant.

The movie starts with a rabbit trying to literally dodge a bullet in the fields, bumping into a scarecrow and finally landing up on the same highway where the climax takes place. On a Quora thread, a viewer says the half blind rabbit was a metaphor for Ayushmann’s character, which means he could see with one eye. But then that doesn’t explain his getting bludgeoned to death almost by Tabu a little while before. According to another viewer, he may not have been blind at all.

Sriram Raghavan could have just left it as a fun ending, except for the fact that we’re tantalizingly shown his support stick, with a rabbit carved prominently on top. This can’t be a coincidence, surely? But for the character to think the rabbit was lucky for him, he would’ve had to seen the rabbit in the first place. Except he was blind then, as he stood by the side of the road, when all the action took place. At a diner right after the movie, as the conversation turned to the film’s ending, a guest at the next table suggested, “Maybe Tabu didn’t die after all.” That seems to make sense. Maybe she didn’t die, got him to London, where we see him performing later, and helped him get a cornea transplant. Or maybe the character did die and her cornea was used, as someone else suggested? According to one YouTube video, he took the doctor’s deal and the rest of the “flashback” was just for the benefit of Radhika Apte, who he bumps into at the end. At this point, though, we are all Apte in the movie, going…what?!

According to Andhadhun editor Pooja Ladha Surti’s interview to a website, the ending is open, and what you want it to be. Maybe director Sriram should just give us a sequel, which answers all these questions and throws up some more!

