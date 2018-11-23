Ayushmann Khurrana ends 2018 by garnering over Rs 300 crore at box office

Ayushmann Khurrana has had a roller coaster 2018. With back-to-back releases – Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho, both winning commercial and critical acclaim, the actor has managed to garner over Rs 300 crore at the worldwide box office.

Ayushmann’s first release this year was Sriram Raghavan’s gritty crime thriller Andhadhun, which opened on October 5. While its dark humour and twisted plot grabbed eyeballs, the film managed to collect Rs 91.02 crore in India, and a total of Rs 102.38 crore worldwide. For a film with an unconventional storyline, this is an achievement.

Two weeks down, Ayushmann had his second release of the year – Badhaai Ho. Arriving on October 18, the film was lauded by the audience and critics alike. Revolving around the story of an elderly couple becoming parents again, the out-of-the-box plot of the movie helped it earn Rs 163.97 crore in India and Rs 208.99 crore worldwide.

Both Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho combined make it a total of Rs 311.37 crore worldwide.

Here is the final break-up of the box office collection of Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho:

Badhaai Ho

India box office: Rs 163.97 crore gross

Overseas: Rs 45.02 crore gross

Worldwide collections: Rs 208.99 crore gross

Andhadhun

India box office: Rs 92.01 crore gross

Overseas: Rs 10.37 crore gross

Worldwide collections: Rs 102.38 crore gross

Commenting on his successful 2018, Ayushmann said, “It has been a dream year for me. As an actor, I have always believed that content is king and I have always put my neck on the line to choose cinema that was off the beaten track. I picked them because they were hugely entertaining & simply good cinema. I still remember most people in the industry warning me that I was not playing the stardom game and that I was becoming niche because these content films don’t do big numbers. Today, I feel validated as an actor who chose to do good cinema and the box office success only shows that outstanding content will always be a hit with audiences worldwide.”

Ayushmann’s 2017 films Bareilly Ki Barfi and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan had also received a lot of love. Ever since his debut with Vicky Donor in 2012, the actor has only picked slice-of-life films, becoming the poster boy of content-driven films.

“For me, the journey has only started. I want to champion more such unique, entertaining and slice of life subjects that would hopefully touch the hearts of people. This success is a huge responsibility to not let audiences down. It is also a responsibility that I have begun to love and it excites me to do better as an artist. I thank everyone who has been a backbone to me in my journey. It hasn’t been easy but it surely has given me the best memories to cherish and treasure for life,” he added.