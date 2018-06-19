Ayushmann Khurrana reveals title of his upcoming Sriram Raghavan film

Ayushmann Khurrana will share screen space with Radhika Apte in Sriram Raghavan’s Andhadhun. Ayushmann Khurrana will share screen space with Radhika Apte in Sriram Raghavan’s Andhadhun.

After dropping hints about the title of his next film with Sriram Raghavan, Ayushmann Khurrana today revealed the title of his upcoming film. Ayushmann will play a blind pianist in the film titled Andhadhun. The first look of the film, also starring Radhika Apte, will be out on Wednesday,

Ayushmann along with his Andhadhun co-star Radhika Apte shared a teaser video where the entire cast and crew made guesses about the film’s title. While sharing the video on Twitter, Ayushmann wrote, “Oh it’s not easy when you have to match up to Sriram Raghavan’s string of badass film titles but we all gave it a try! Presenting #AndhaDhun!”

The cast and crew of the film suggested some funny titles for the film like Pianoman, Andheri, Piano Player and Khubsurat Janjaal among others.

Guess the title of my next film directed by Sriram Raghavan —— pic.twitter.com/Jctp6aGfRu — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) June 18, 2018

Ayushmann on Monday had asked fans to guess the name of the film. He shared a puzzle with a monkey and music tunes emoji. He wrote, “Guess the title of my next film directed by Sriram Raghavan”

AndhaDhun, which also stars Tabu in a pivotal role, will mark the first ever outing of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sriram Raghavan. It will be Radhika Apte’s second collaboration with the ace filmmaker after Badlapur.

