Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday team up for Dream Girl 2, watch teaser

Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday have teamed up for the second instalment of the successful film Dream Girl. The actors were recently spotted filming for the same in Mathura and now the makers have dropped a teaser giving a sneak-peak into the film.

Accepting that the recent Hindi films have got an underwhelming response at the box office, Dream Girl 2 teaser has Ayushmann wondering if he needs to do puja to tide over the lean phase. We are also introduced to Ananya Panday in the teaser.

Helmed by Raaj Shaandilya, the film revolves around the character of Karam (Ayushmann Khurrana), a small-town boy who is trying to make it big. Eventually he falls in love with Pari (Ananya Panday) after which there is a major turn of events where in lies the ultimate twist of the film.

Talking about the second instalment, Ayushmann said, “I am super stoked about Dream Girl 2! This is my second outing with Balaji Motion Pictures and I am thankful to Ektaa that she has carried this franchise forward and made it bigger. I have found a friend in Raaj and its exciting to team up with him again. Ananya Panday has been paired with me and I am looking forward to see the audience reaction to our chemistry.”

Ananya, who was last seen in the film Liger, said that Dream Girl’s cast was her ‘dream team’. She added, “I am excited to be a part of Dream Girl 2 and working with the dream team of Ayushmann Khurrana, one of the finest actors of Bollywood and the true boss lady Ektaa Kapoor herself. This one is going to be a treat for all those who loved Dream Girl.”

Producer Ekta Kapoor said that Ayushmann has always been her ‘Dream Girl’, be it in the original or the upcoming sequel. “The immense love that we got for Dream Girl got us to turn it into a franchise to bring more to the audiences.”

Apart from Ananya and Ayushmann, the film also stars Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Manoj Joshi, Rajpal Yadav, Seema Pahwa, Manjot Singh and Abhishek Banerjee. The first instalment was released in 2019 starring Ayuhmann and Nushrat Bharucha. The film was a super hit and was loved by the audience. The film is all set to release on 29th June, 2023.