Ayushmann Khurrana on working with Amitabh Bachchan in Gulabo Sitabo: It’s a dream come true

Ayushmann Khurrana is enjoying a golden phase in his career. The actor had a splendid 2018 with Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho, and is all geared to have a great 2019 as well. Khurrana is all set to act alongside Amitabh Bachchan in director Shoojit Sircar’s upcoming film Gulabo Sitabo. This marks the first collaboration of Big B and Khurrana.

Khurrana called this opportunity a ‘dream come true’ and said, “I have grown up on Amitabh sir’s movies and like every Indian boy, idolised him, followed him and wanted to be like him since my childhood. Like millions of Indians, I am a huge fan of the legend so it is a dream come true for me to get the opportunity to share screen space with him and learn from him.”

“It is really a surreal moment for me. It is a moment that I have always wished for ever since the time I wanted to become an actor but now that I am going to finally act with him, I think it is going to be extremely overwhelming for me,” he added.

Ayushmann Khurrana made his film debut in Shoojit Sircar directorial Vicky Donor and has since carved a niche for himself, picking up quirky projects with strong storylines. The Bareilly Ki Barfi actor said, “It is a real honour for me as an actor to be able to go through this experience and an incredibly proud moment as an artiste that Shoojit da thought of taking me in this film that has an icon like Bachchan sir. I am excited to start this journey and become a better actor in the process.”

Gulabo Sitabo has been written by Juhi Chaturvedi who has previously written films like October, Piku and Vicky Donor.

Ayushmann Khurrana already has some interesting projects in the pipeline. He will be seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Article 15 where he plays a cop. Ekta Kapoor’s Dream Girl has the actor playing a man who can sing in both male and female voices. Khurrana will also be seen in Dinesh Vijan’s Bala with Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam. He also has Aanand L Rai’s gay love story Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan in his kitty.

Gulabo Sitabo is scheduled to release in November 2019.