scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022

Ayushmann Khurrana recreates Phool Aur Kaante’s iconic pose, tips his hat to Ajay Devgn: ‘OG action hero ko salaam’

Ayushmann Khurrana is playing a Bollywood action star in his upcoming Bollywood film An Action Hero.

Ayushmann KhurranaAyushmann Khurrana will next be seen in An Action Hero. (Photo: Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram)

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is currently promoting An Action Hero, took to Instagram on Wednesday to honour Ajay Devgn’s action avatar from the 1990s as he recreated his iconic pose from the 1991 film Phool Aur Kaante. This was Ajay’s big Bollywood debut that established him as an action star.

Ayushmann shared a photo where he stood atop two taxis and wrote in the caption, “OG Action Hero ko naye Action Hero ka salaam. Kaafi phool aur kaanton se guzarna padta hai doston. 🔥 #AnActionHero releasing this Friday.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

Earlier, Ayushmann had shared a video with the contemporary action star Tiger Shroff where the two battled for the spot of the ultimate action star via a thumb battle.

An Action Star is Ayushmann’s first foray into action movies. This is his third release of the year after Anek and Doctor G. Both these films failed to impress the audience and create a mark on the box office. The Dream Girl actor recently spoke about getting away from his usual style of films in a recent chat with PTI and said, “I need to break (away) from it. I need to get away from taboo subjects and make a film that is more relatable if I aspire for a theatrical release. That’s the evolution or maybe learning I’ve got from the last two years. This film (An Action Hero) is devoid of any messaging as such. It’s just pure thrill, entertainment.”

Also Read |‘Film justifies Indian policy in Kashmir’: Nadav Lapid on his comment on The Kashmir Files at IFFI

He added, “I am always looking for something that is different from my image. This fit into the bill not just because it was a really juicy character but it’s a very different film and character for me.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Let’s just stop calling soil “dirt”Premium
Let’s just stop calling soil “dirt”
Money to fight climate change: Are taxes the answer?Premium
Money to fight climate change: Are taxes the answer?
Gujarat elections | Sitting MLA in the shade; it’s a Yogi Adityanath show...Premium
Gujarat elections | Sitting MLA in the shade; it’s a Yogi Adityanath show...
Delhi Confidential: In Ladakh, a push for employment to youth of minority...Premium
Delhi Confidential: In Ladakh, a push for employment to youth of minority...

An Action Hero also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and releases in theatres on December 2.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 30-11-2022 at 02:27:53 pm
Next Story

FIFA World Cup 2022: Three statistical milestones that await Lionel Messi against Poland

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra 8 celebrity photos
Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra: 8 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 30: Latest News
Advertisement
close