Ayushmann Khurrana recreates Phool Aur Kaante’s iconic pose, tips his hat to Ajay Devgn: ‘OG action hero ko salaam’

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is currently promoting An Action Hero, took to Instagram on Wednesday to honour Ajay Devgn’s action avatar from the 1990s as he recreated his iconic pose from the 1991 film Phool Aur Kaante. This was Ajay’s big Bollywood debut that established him as an action star.

Ayushmann shared a photo where he stood atop two taxis and wrote in the caption, “OG Action Hero ko naye Action Hero ka salaam. Kaafi phool aur kaanton se guzarna padta hai doston. 🔥 #AnActionHero releasing this Friday.”

Earlier, Ayushmann had shared a video with the contemporary action star Tiger Shroff where the two battled for the spot of the ultimate action star via a thumb battle.

An Action Star is Ayushmann’s first foray into action movies. This is his third release of the year after Anek and Doctor G. Both these films failed to impress the audience and create a mark on the box office. The Dream Girl actor recently spoke about getting away from his usual style of films in a recent chat with PTI and said, “I need to break (away) from it. I need to get away from taboo subjects and make a film that is more relatable if I aspire for a theatrical release. That’s the evolution or maybe learning I’ve got from the last two years. This film (An Action Hero) is devoid of any messaging as such. It’s just pure thrill, entertainment.”

He added, “I am always looking for something that is different from my image. This fit into the bill not just because it was a really juicy character but it’s a very different film and character for me.”

An Action Hero also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and releases in theatres on December 2.