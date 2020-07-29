Ayushmann Khurrana on his next with Abhishek Kapoor: It is a beautiful, progressive love story

Ayushmann Khurrana and Abhishek Kapoor film will release next year. Ayushmann Khurrana and Abhishek Kapoor film will release next year.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Abhishek Kapoor are coming together for a yet-to-be-titled romantic drama. It will have the actor in the role of a cross-functional athlete.

Khurrana, who has played diverse roles in his Bollywood career, will undergo a physical transformation for the film. Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor, after directing hit films like Rock On, Kai Po Che and Kedarnath, promises to present Khurrana in a never-seen-before avatar in the romantic drama.

“Ayushmann and I are both known for a certain kind of cinema and this film is definitely a special one for both of us,” Kapoor said in a statement.

Ayushmann Khurrana said, “Abhishek has a very distinct voice in cinema today,” and added that their film, “has all the trappings to take audiences through a ride of emotions and it is a total family entertainer. It is a beautiful, progressive love story that will also touch your hearts.”

Last seen along with Amitabh Bachchan in Gulabo Sitabo, the 35-year-old actor is excited about his physical transformation for the movie. “I’m supremely excited about the physical transformation that I will have to undergo. It will present me in an all-new avatar. I have never looked like this on-screen. The process is going to be intense and excruciating for me but I feel all the pain will be worth it.”

The romantic drama will go on floors in October and will be shot in North India. It will hit theaters in 2021.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd