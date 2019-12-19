Ayushmann Khurrana: 2019 has been my biggest year

Ayushmann Khurrana’s releases in 2019 made nearly Rs 500 crore at the box office globally. Ayushmann Khurrana’s releases in 2019 made nearly Rs 500 crore at the box office globally.

To call 2019, the year of Ayushmann Khurrana won’t be wrong. The actor had three releases, and each one of them dominated the box office. So much so that Ranveer Singh, in one of the best actors roundtables, even credited Khurrana for creating an “Ayushmann genre” in Bollywood.

While Khurrana seamlessly got into the role of a police officer fighting the caste system plaguing our society in Article 15, he surprised us all as Pooja in Dreamgirl. Then he closed his year with yet another hit social satire, Bala. And these films grossed nearly Rs 500 crore at the worldwide box office.

Summing up his 2019, Ayushmann Khurrana said, “It has been an eye-opening year for me. This year has bolstered my belief that I should only back content that is extremely fresh, disruptive, unique and experimental because the audience expects that from me. It has been humbling to get the kind of love and adulation from the audience as well as from critics.”

He added, “I strive to find films which I feel will entertain as well as be appreciated while delivering a message through its story. For me, this has been my biggest year, and I have many learnings from how things have panned out for me. These are invaluable findings for me as an actor, and I will apply these in my content choices going forward.”

Crediting filmmakers for trusting him with out-of-the-box ideas, the actor said, “I have been fortunate to have got films that have given me the opportunity to creatively express myself completely and my success is because of the filmmakers who have believed in me. I do feel the responsibility of delivering good cinema to audiences, and it’s a good pressure to have because it will keep my hunger to find the best content going.”

In 2020, Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Gulabo Sitabo.

