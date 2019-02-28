Ayushmann Khurrana dons the uniform for Anubhav Sinha’s next

Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to play a cop in his next with Mulk director Anubhav Sinha. The actor has flown down to Lucknow for the shoot of the untitled film.

A source close to the actor said, “So far, Ayushmann has played a variety of characters set in real-life worlds but with individual personalities and intrinsic problems. In Anubhav’s film, he gets to play the coveted part of a cop. Ayushmann will film for this movie entirely in Lucknow.”

The film, as told to Mumbai Mirror, is based on a true event and brings to the fore a socially relevant topic.

Ayushmann Khurrana had a successful 2018 with his films Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho ruling the box office. His 2017 releases Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Bareilly Ki Barfi also rewrote many box office rules.

Apart from the Anubhav Sinha’s untitled project, Ayushmann has also been working on Ekta Kapoor’s Dream Girl which also stars Nushrat Bharucha, and Bala, a Dinesh Vijan production, also starring Bhumi Pednekar.