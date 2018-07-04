Ayesha Takia’s husband claims she’s been receiving threatening messages

Ayesha Takia’s husband, Abu Farhan Azmi, shared that Ayesha was receiving threatening messages from a stalker. Ayesha Takia’s husband, Abu Farhan Azmi, shared that Ayesha was receiving threatening messages from a stalker.

Ayesha Takia, who appeared in many films during the 2000s, has been allegedly receiving threatening messages. Her husband Abu Farhan Azmi took to social media and tweeted, “My wife @Ayeshatakia , mother & sisters are being harassed,threatened stalked by a litigant, @MumbaiPolice #dcpDahiya refusing to answer my calls or messages. #DahiyaIPS has illegally frozen our bank accounts Dear PM @narendramodi ji @SushmaSwaraj Pls intervene!! #betibachao”

As per Farhan’s tweet, the Deputy Commissioner of Police was not answering his phone calls and messages. He also alleged that the police officer mentioned in the tweet had frozen their bank accounts illegally.

Abu Farhan Azmi then proceeded to share screenshots of his conversation with DCP Dahiya. In the conversation, Farhan alleges, “You and your officers are helping this man harass my family and wife. I am calling you to complain and you are disconnecting my call.”

My wife @Ayeshatakia , mother & sisters are being harassed,threatened stalked by a litigant, @MumbaiPolice #dcpDahiya refusing to answer my calls or messages. #DahiyaIPS has illegally frozen our bank accounts Dear PM @narendramodi ji @SushmaSwaraj Pls intervene!! #betibachao — Farhan Azmi (@abufarhanazmi) July 3, 2018

Farhan also shared a screenshot with a number of disconnected calls from the police official. He tweeted this with a caption, “Dear Tweeple, help us get in touch with @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice #IPSDahiya @DevenBhartiIPS @Ayeshatakia”.

The matter was apparently resolved as Farhan’s next tweet said, “Thank you @DevenBhartiIPS Ji #MumbaiPolice for stepping in. I trust the Mumbai Police. 3 rotten apples cannot spoil #theappletree 🍎 @CPMumbaiPolice @MumbaiPolice”.

