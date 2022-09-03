16-year-old Salman Khan dives into the sea in vintage TV commercial shared by Ayesha Shroff. Watch here

Ayesha Shroff took a trip down memory lane and treated her fans to a vintage advertisement which was shot in 1983. The commercial featured Salman Khan and others, including top models such as Shiraz Merchant, Sunil Nischol, Vanessa Vaz and Aarti Gupta. Salman was just 16 years old when it the campaign, for Campa Cola, was shot.

Shot in the Andamans, the video shows the young men and women diving into the sea. Ayesha, the wife of actor Jackie Shroff, took to her Instagram and wrote in the caption, “When life was simple and fun happy to hear it’s coming back! guess who is who @artisurendranath @kailashsurendranath @beingsalmankhan (sic).”

Her from the industry took to the comments section and appreciated the video. Anil Kapoor’s wife Sunita Kapoor wrote, “Fabb.” Tiger Shroff’s rumoured ex-girlfriend Disha Patani also commented on the video, and wrote, “So cute you look,” with multiple red heart emoticons.

Talking about the ad, filmmaker Kailash Surendranath had told Mid-day, “We needed good swimmers, who could swim underwater for the Campa Cola ad campaign, we were shooting in the Andaman Islands. Fortunately, Aarti (his wife) found Salman. He was just 16 at that time, but she’d seen him dive underwater and told me he was perfect, and packed him off to me… I made him take off his shirt and boy, even at that age he was ripped!”