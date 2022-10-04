Ayesha Jhulka recalls how Salman Khan would distribute leftover food among beggars: ‘He would really make an effort..’

Actor Ayesha Jhulka started her Bollywood journey with Salman Khan in 1991 with the movie Kurbaan. She recently shared her experience of working with him and how she found him to be a wonderful human being. Ayesha has made her comeback to the screen with the Amazon Prime Video series Hush Hush.

In a new interview, Ayesha revealed that Salman used to give the leftover food from the film’s set to beggars and even if it was late at night, he would wake up those who were sleeping on the footpath and offer them food. She shared with Mid-Day, “I’m very fond of Salman, because he is a great human being. I remember back then whenever we used to finish the shoot and we were going back home, I would see him packing the food that was left.”

She added, “He would really make an effort and find beggars and even if it was late at night, he would wake up those sleeping on the road, or somebody who was needy of food..He would step out of the car. He is such a lovely human being.”

Salman Khan runs an NGO Being Human. He often indulges in charity work. In an earlier interview with PTI, he once said, “Everybody in the industry does charity. Some people talk about it and some people don’t. They say intent is important in charity, I don’t believe it. Even if someone is doing charity to show off, I have no problems with it. One should just do charity for whatever reasons they want.”

On the work front, Salman will be next seen in Tiger 3 along with Katrina Kaif. He also has Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in the kitty. The film also stars Pooja Hegde.