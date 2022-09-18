Ayesha Jhulka on Akshay Kumar spitting water on her face in that Khiladi scene: ‘Once I commit to a project…’

Veteran actor Ayesha Jhulka, who is famously known as the ‘Pehla Nasha’ girl, has spoken about the 90s and how the film industry has changed over the years. The actor is all set to make a comeback with the web series Hush Hush, also starring Juhi Chawla.

While Ayesha is excited about working with a women-led crew — the show is directed by Tanuja Chandra — she spoke about how ‘catfights’ between actresses were highlighted in the media and within the industry in the 90s. Commenting about the regressive reporting about verbal and physical attacks among actresses on sets, she said that when women actually forged meaningful friendships, they were papered over. She mentioned her own friendship with late actor Divya Bharti and said it was never spoken about in the media.

In an interview with ETimes, Ayesha spoke about the rumours surrounding catfights among actresses on sets and said that apart from complaints to the directors and producers, everything else was hyped and blown out of proportion. She said, “I don’t think catfights were as important as love.”

Ayesha, in the same context revealed that she and Divya Bharti were fond of each other. Since they were neighbours, the two often connected and Divya often said to Ayesha, ‘I’m in love with you.’

She then recalled an incident where Divya went out of her way and made her do the film Waqt Hamara Hai. Ayesha said, “She came on the set and said, ‘Ayesha has to do this film’.” Divya Bharti fell to her death from the fifth floor balcony of her residence in April 1993 at the age of 19. Ayesha said she could not handle the news of Divya’s passing away and was totally numbed. “All the memories and the chemistry we shared would come rushing back to me,” she reminiscised.

Talking about her collaboration with Akshay Kumar, the two starred in the hit Khiladi which also gave him his famous moniker, she called him very hard working. A scene from the song ‘Kya Khabar Thi Jaana’ from Khiladi, which featured Akshay spotting water on Ayesha’s face, has often been discussed, with many wondering how she allowed the actor to do so. She said in the interview that once she decides to do a project, she completely surrenders herself. She said that it is important to have faith in the director and the team and do what they tell you to do. Ayesha recalled having her own restrictions and her don’ts when it came to certain costumes and certain scenes. Although, she said that after going to sets, she used to totally surrender herself. “ I don’t like to throw tantrums unless I am being troubled unnecessarily,” she said.