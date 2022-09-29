Ayesha Jhulka says she isn’t in touch with Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan: ‘Friendships don’t last here because…’

Ayesha Jhulka, who is currently seen on the Amazon Prime Video series Hush Hush, was quite popular in the 90s. The actor had appeared in a string of popular films then, including the likes of Kurbaan, Khiladi, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Chachi 420 among more.

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, the actor was asked whether she is in touch with any of her former co-stars, like Akshay Kumar or Aamir Khan. Ayesha said the relationships in showbiz are fickle and people move on from things quite quickly, including herself.

“Friendships don’t last here, because you’re also doing your work and they are also doing their thing. So things just keep moving forward, and you make new friends. The problem lies with me, I don’t stay in touch. But I would say one thing, even though he is my senior, he is my well-wisher, I am always in touch with him, that is Govinda and Jackie Shroff. I can just pick up the phone and ask for anything I need. Also, Akshay and Salman, or any other person I might have worked with, I know they are good souls,” Ayesha told Siddharth Kannan in a recent interview.

In an earlier interview with indianexpress.com, Ayesha had confessed that if she would have been offered a comeback in a role where she was required to play Salman Khan’s bhabhi, she would have felt ‘awkward.’ The two were seen together in Kurbaan: “I don’t know (but) I’d feel very awkward if I worked opposite Salman (Khan) or any of my co-actors and suddenly I’ve to play their bhabhi or mother. I don’t know, I just mentally… So I’d rather not do it.”

Ayesha Jhulka’s last big screen appearance was in 2018 with the film Genius.