Ayesha Jhulka says ‘catfights’ in the 90s were ‘blown out of proportion’: ‘When we are younger, we have those insecurities’

Ayesha Jhulka, who was recently seen in the Amazon Prime Video series Hush Hush, opened up about how female co-actors in the 90s were pitched against each other to create a narrative when, in fact, they shared a “good equation” with each other off-screen. Ayesha did admit that were instances when jealousy seeped in but she believes that this kind of jealousy can also be seen as “healthy.”

In a chat with Bollywood Bubble, Ayesha was asked about many female actors and crew members coming together for Hush Hush which isn’t the norm for the industry and would have been unheard of in the 90s. Ayesha spoke about working with her female co-actors and said, “If I would work with Mamta (Kulkarni), or Divya Bharti or anyone, we were just two of us. Two women with two co-actors and we would have really good equations. Of course, little bit here and there… I think when we are younger and we have those insecurities.”

She continued that even if there was a harmless comment from someone, it would be blown out of proportion. “Thoda boht bhi if there’s anything, like even if you ask ‘what is she wearing ?’ it will be created as if ‘oh my god’. It was actually blown out of proportion,” she said. The Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander actor said did admit that the off-screen equations were not always rosy. Talking about the differences, she said, “Let me tell you, hota hoga, hua bhi hai. I do not deny that everything is absolutely (good). Of course, there were…”

Ayesha said that sometimes actors are jealous of each other but if it works towards the betterment of the product, it can be seen as healthy. “Jealousy happens. Now it depends that my jealousy, if at all it was there, has now converted into envy. And I feel that sometimes this kind of thing is healthy also,” she said. “These catfights or any kind of jealousy doesn’t matter. It just makes you weaker,” she concluded.

Ayesha was a popular actor in the 1990s who worked in movies like Khiladi, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander, Masoom, Chachi 420 among many others.