Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Ayan Mukerji wishes Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on starting a ‘new chapter of life’: ‘For this sacred journey…’

Ahead of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding, Ayan Mukerji shared a sneak peek of Brahmastra's romantic song Kesariya. Alia and Ranbir fell in love on the sets of Brahmastra.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
April 13, 2022 10:27:47 am
alia bhatt ranbir kapoorAyan Mukerji shared a new song from Brahmastra, featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji on Wednesday shared a special gift for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, the lead couple of his upcoming film Brahmastra, ahead of their wedding. He shared a sneak peek of Brahmastra’s romantic song “Kesariya”. Alia and Ranbir fell in love on the sets of Brahmastra.

The video features Ranbir and Alia romancing each other. The dreamy video is sure to leave fans of the Bollywood couple delighted. The text in the video reads, “Team Brahmastra wishes our lead couple all the love and light!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayan_mukerji)

Along with the video, Ayan Mukerji penned a heartfelt note for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. He wrote, “For Ranbir and For Alia! And… For this Sacred Journey they are going to embark on soon ! ❤️🥰💥”

Also read |Ahead of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s wedding, here’s what they have said about each other

The filmmaker called the soon-to-be-married couple his “closest and dearest people in this world”. He further wrote, “My happy place, and my safe place… who have added everything to my life… and given themselves completely and selflessly to our movie…!”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Ayan said that he is sharing the song to celebrate the union of Alia and Ranbir and concluded his note by saying, “Wishing that the best of Energies and all the Blessings, all the Joy and all the Purity, surround them as they enter an amazing new chapter of life, together forever ❤️💥 #loveisthelight.”

brahmastra Alia and Ranbir with Ayan Mukerji. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are expected to tie the knot on April 14.

