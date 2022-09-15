scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 17, 2022

Ayan Mukerji was unfazed by Boycott Brahmastra trend: ‘We were so focussed on our film..’

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji said that he was only thinking positive before the release of Brahmastra, which is headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna among others.

Alia Bhatt- Ayan Mukerji visit Mukteshwar Shiva Temple in MumbaiAlia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji visited Mukteshwar Shiva Temple in Mumbai ahead of Brahmastra release. (Photo: PR Handout)

Much before its release, like many other Bollywood movies, the Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra also became a victim of the ‘Boycott’ trend. Hashtag #BoycottBrahmastra trended on social media for days before its release. However, Mukerji and his team were not bothered by this prevalent cancel culture as they were way too ‘focussed’ on their film.

In a new interview, Mukerji said that he was only thinking positive before the release of Brahmastra which was headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna among others.

He told News18, “We did care what people were saying but at the same time we were okay. It may sound idealistic but we were so focussed on our film and the overall message of the film was all about love and we had a concept which was there on our posters which said, ‘The light is coming,’ so we didn’t really have any time to think about anything else.”

The filmmaker also expressed how he wants everyone, including those who are talking against the film, to watch Brahmastra and then share their opinions. He said he is open to all sorts of suggestions and discussions around the film, but first one should watch it. He urged, “See the effort that we have put in, the kind of VFX we have done because I feel no film of that nature has done it and experience the way Indian mythology is depicted. Once you watch the film you are entitled to your opinion whether you like it or not.”

In a recent interaction with indianexpress.com, Mukerji also announced the sequel of Brahmastra, titled Brahmastra: Part Two – Dev will be out in the theaters in the year 2025. The first film in the franchise was released on September 9, and has been doing good business at the box office.

