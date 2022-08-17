scorecardresearch
Ayan Mukerji says the originality of Brahmastra is inspired from Indian History, Harry Potter and Lord Of The Rings

Director Ayan Mukerji released a second video titled Brahmastra The Inspiration, to talk about what inpired him to come up with the film.

Ayan MukerjiFilmmaker Ayan Mukerji released a new video, explaining what inspired his film Brahmastra. (Photo: YouTube)

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji‘s upcoming fantasy drama Brahmastra is all set to release in September. In order to explain what inspired him to make this film, Ayan released a video explaining how elements of Indian history, mythology and international style of movie-making pushed him closer to helming this film.

Brahmastra stars actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna in the leading roles. The film is the first part of the three-part trilogy.

The video, which starts from a dialogue by Ranbir’s character in the film, show Ayan sitting in a room with trident and posters of the film in the backdrop. The filmmaker explained, “The threads with which Brahmastra has been woven run very deep. As a child I grew up loving stories from Indian history. My father used to tell me a lot about our powerful gods and goddesses and I was deeply affected by them. Shiv bhagwan and Vishnu bhagwan, Ganpati ji and Hanuman ji , maa durga and maa kaali. A certain spiritual depth and even science in Indian philosophy very naturally infuses the lives of most people growing up in India.”

The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani director’s monologue quickly turns towards taking inspiration from Hollywood films.

“As a teenager, I became a big reader and like many others from my generation, I was very excited by certain fantasy series from the western world. Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter are among my all time favourites. As a young filmmaker, I was enjoying greatly but also observing closely how Hollywood was regularly technology to bring their storytelling alive as blockbuster cinema,” he said.

However, Ayan summed up his inspiration by saying that multiple films and elements of Indian history have inspired him, Brahmastra is nothing short of a completely original film.

“As I started to create Brahmastra, all this inspiration pent up within me came bubbling up and I realised that the movie that I was creating in my imagination was had colours of everything I had absorbed but somehow they had all mixed up together in a way to create a new, a very original colour. And today as we almost finish making the movie, this same fact makes me feel very proud that Brahmastra is a very original film,” he said.

Earlier, Ayan had released a similar video titled Brahmastra The Beginning, where he spoke about how he invested 10 years of his life in bringing this film’s idea to life.

Brahmastra will release in theatres on September 9.

 

