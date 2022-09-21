scorecardresearch
Ayan Mukerji says some older audiences are having ‘trouble understanding’ Brahmastra: ‘The genre is very new’

Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji and Ranbir Kapoor addressed the various criticisms that their film Brahmastra has been receiving.

brahmastra, ranbir kapoorAyan Mukerji's Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, has drawn varied reactions.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra has drawn varied reactions from the audience. While some have loved the visual effects and the world-building of the Ayan Mukerji film, some have criticised its dialogues and the lack of depth that was given to Alia’s Isha. In a recent chat, the team of Brahmastra spoke about some of the criticism that they have received so far, which includes the rushed love story of Shiva and Isha.

Alia shared with Pinkvilla that the love story between Shiva and Isha “is like a Disney love story. It almost feels like it doesn’t happen in today’s day and age where a girl and a boy just instantly fall in love.” She then turned to Ayan, sitting next to her and said, “But that Disney-esque quality we discovered after watching the film and you said ‘some older youth won’t get into it’.”

Alia also said that they were not expecting kids to be interested in the world of Brahmastra in this way. “The amount of kids that are responding and lapping it up, like 10-year-olds… I think that’s great because at the end of the day if you are building this universe, you are basically having a whole generation grow up with the films,’ she said.

Ayan added that another criticism that they have received is from some of the older audience members. “One thing that I’ve heard is that as audiences are skewing older, some of them are even having a little bit of trouble perhaps understanding this sort of film, the genre of the film is very new,” he said. The Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani director said that since the “grammar and syntax” of the film is very new, people are taking time to fully appreciate it but upon repeat viewings, they will get more out of the film.

In an earlier conversation with indianexpress.com, Ayan had said that they are targetting the second part of the franchise to release by December 2025.

