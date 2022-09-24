scorecardresearch
Ayan Mukerji says Shah Rukh Khan’s Brahmastra scene had ‘Iron Man-like tonality’: ‘It is a bit of an item sequence’

Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji says the tone of the scene featuring Shah Rukh Khan was different from the tone of the rest of the film.

SRK and Ayan MukerjiShah Rukh Khan made an extended cameo in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy drama Brahmastra has drawn a lot of attention. The audience was pleasantly surprised to watch him as the Vanarastra in the movie. His appearance became one of the talking points of the film and Mukerji even said that he is already thinking about a spin-off of the character. Recently, the filmmaker talked at length about the scene featuring SRK and shared how he feels the scene looked a bit “Iron Man-like.”

While discussing the fan theories of Brahmastra and Shah Rukh’s scene in the movie, Ayan shared, “If you actually look closely, you will see the tonality of that scene is a little bit Iron Man-like. We always thought Vanarastra will always exist in the world of science, which is why we have shown him to be a scientist.”

Also read |Shah Rukh Khan's photo from Brahmastra set with his stunt double goes viral. See here

The filmmaker also deliberated how the tone of that particular scene is different from the tone of the rest of the film. He added, “The tonality of that scene, because it is a bit of an item sequence at the beginning of part one, is different from the tonality of the rest of the film. Brahmastra has a romance between Shiva and Isha, it has some sincerity in its tonality. But Shah Rukh Khan is kind of a hero, cracking jokes. So, I knew that that tonality is different, even when we were shooting it, we were like this is very exciting. We were also having fun while shooting that part as it was very playful.”

Mukerji also, once again, shared how he is thinking of exploring the world of Vanarastra in future. “If we get an opportunity, Vanarastra, with Shah Rukh sir, or even without him, is a great world to go into.”

Brahmastra, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles, has been performing well at the box office. Mukerji also added, “As, I was making Brahmastra, the overall inspiration was Lord Shiva. Also, the imagery of Dev and Amrita will be from the Shivji’s school.”

