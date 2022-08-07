Ayan Mukerji says Brahmastra song Deva Deva gives him strength whenever things are tough

August 7, 2022 8:07:51 pm
Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji on Sunday opened up about his film’s song “Deva Deva”. The track is all set to be unveiled on August 8. Ayan took to Instagram to share how and why the song is so important to him.
In a lost post, Ayan wrote, “A Song in which our protagonist Shiva finally unlocks his Powers. And in doing this, he fills all the Fire around him with Divine Energy. Like Lord Shiva sitting cross-legged in dhyaan… the first image of meditation in this entire Universe…A Song in which our hero Shiva achieves his Potential by understanding that to control the Fire outside, he needs to first… Feel the Fire Within!”
He added, “A Song that has given me so much Energy since Pritam (Dada) created it. Given me Strength whenever things have been tough. I’ve truly listened to it before every big meeting I had to take in last few years! Given me Dance when I’ve played it to my friends in the middle of the night! Given me Moments of Singing Loudly and Badly in the car when I’m driving around alone! Most importantly, Given Soul to my Life and Brahmāstra (which is one and and the same thing). The Chants of ‘Namah Om’ in this Song – is now my favourite thing that we’ve created in all of Brahmāstra. It is so simple, but so deep for our culture and so powerful, I feel so lucky that we have it in the Song.”
The director concluded, “I have this image in my mind of a large group of young people, packed in a room, dancing and singing the Song loudly… and I’m putting that energy out into the Universe 🕉🤞💥 Hope you guys like what we have for you tomorrow, and I hope the Song gives to everyone, everything that it has given me!!!#devadeva #brahmastra.”
Brahmastra stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. Alia and Ranbir, who got married on April 14 this year and are expecting their first child together, started dating on the sets of Brahmastra. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.
Recently, Ayan Mukerji explained how a trip to Shimla in 2011 planted the seed of Brahmastra in his mind. Alia Bhatt too shared the clip and wrote, “How it all began … a glimpse into our prep .. and the journey of Brahmastra ❤️.”
Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is the first installment in a planned trilogy of movies. The much-awaited film is slated to release in theatres on September 9 this year.
