Ayan Mukerji elated over response to Brahmastra trailer, pens emotional note: ‘It means everything to me…’

Director Ayan Mukerji is overwhelmed by the response to the trailer of his upcoming fantasy drama Brahmastra. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

A note shared on Twitter read, “Hello everyone, yesterday was a very very big very moment in the Brahmastra journey with the launch of our trailer. A deeply, heartfelt THANK YOU for the love, encouragement and excitement that the trailer is receiving. It means everything to me. I feel so energised today, as we enter the last lap leading up to the film’s release! We will give all that energy and more…our absolute best to give you guys a new cinematic experience with Brahmastra, one that I hope you will feel proud of. September 9, here we come. With love, light and gratitude, Ayan and team Brahmastra.”

Brahmastra, which will be a trilogy, features Ranbir Kapoor as Shiva who possesses a superpower in the form of ‘Fire Astra’. In the trailer, we see Ranbir’s Shiva revealing how fire never harms him. As the trailer progresses, it is revealed that Ranbir’s Shiva, Amitabh Bachchan’s Guru and Nagarjuna’s Anish are protecting Brahmastra from Mouni Roy, who plays the antagonist in the film.

Bollywood celebrities and fans had taken to social media and expressed excitement for the film. Anushka Sharma called Brahmastra “exciting.” “This is huge! A first for Hindi cinema. Feel such pride to finally see a glimpse of his spectacular vision. Truly a world like we have never seen before,” wrote Janhvi Kapoor. Ranbir’s sister Riddhima found the trailer “wow,” while Bhumi Pednekar wrote she “can’t wait” to watch the film soon.

Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva releases on September 9.