Ayan Mukerji reveals Ranbir Kapoor was the first to be on board for Brahmastra

Ever since his debut on Instagram, Ayan Mukerji has been sharing stories about his upcoming film Brahmastra, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles. Ayan recently took to his account and shared that Ranbir was the first person he called to narrate the idea of Brahmastra and eventually, he became the first member to be on-board for the film.

Sharing a behind-the-scenes photo featuring him and Ranbir, Ayan wrote, “Ranbir – The absolute first person to have heard about Brahmastra and the first to have jumped on for the ride! On a writing trip for Yeh Jawaani in May 2011, is where the idea was born… and Ranbir was my very first phone call.”

The post further read, “There is so much to share about B.āstra, but it is fitting that the first team member this Insta journey touches upon is… Ranbir aka Shiva aka Rumi aka Artist aka Soldier! More over the next few.”

The film, which marks Ayan’s third film and is the first installment of a trilogy and is scheduled to hit the theaters in December.

Apart from Ranbir and Alia, Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

The logo of the film was launched at Kumbh Mela 2019 in the presence of the actors and the director. Later, a 40-second video clip revealing the logo of the film was released by the makers on YouTube.