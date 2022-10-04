Ayan Mukerji discussed Astraverse with Kevin Feige, plans to create a Brahmastra Universe along the lines of MCU

Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji is unstoppable. He has now revealed his plan for the Astraverse, which he began with Ranbir Kapoor–starrer, are similar to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and that he also plans to make a web-series with it.

In a recently interview, Ayan opened up about how creation of the Astraverse came to him much later, and that he didn’t have a plan for the trilogy as it has evolved into one now. “The Astraverse plan came to life as we were bringing Brahmastra Part One to life. I didn’t always have this word Astraverse in mind when we first started on this project,” Ayan told Hindustan Times.

“It happened along the way. But about two years ago, when Covid-19 struck, I saw how Marvel does their work in Phase One, Two, Three, etc. I had a programme for Phase One of the Astraverse. It involved some of the content for streaming. There is a certain kind of storytelling, which told over nine episodes at a slightly slower pace, deeper character building, is something that gives joy,” he added.

Ayan also shared how he met president of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige, and presented Brahmastra to him. “In May, Disney had sent me to Los Angeles to be a part of some international studio summit and I presented Brahmastra over there. I met Kevin Feige there and it was wonderful,” shared the 39-year-old filmmaker.

Ayan then shared his future plans with the Astraverse and how he wants it to branch out on different platforms. He said, “Since we all consume content on streaming, I do want to divide some stuff for that platform. But there is some stuff which is better geared for the big screen. This is the vision, and I wish I could press a button and make this vision come to life. It would be so great if I could hit every deadline. But Astraverse is a startup company and a large-scale mainstream experiment.”

Adding how he wants Brahmastra to become one with he Metaverse at some point, he added, “The potential is incredible but every single day, I am also learning how to do this thing. The vision is to also do gaming, merchandising, and be part of Metaverse and virtual reality too. But there is a lot of work that needs to happen before saying anything concretely.”

Brahmastra, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mounil Roy, Nagarjuna and Shah Rukh Khan in a special role has completed a run of almost a month at the box-office and has earned close to Rs 391 crore.