Ayan Mukerji reacts to criticism for Brahmastra’s dialogues, defends Hussain Dalal from taking brunt of backlash: ‘It was 50-50’

Ever since director Ayan Mukerji’s passion project Brahmastra was released, there have been complaints about the film’s dialogues. At a press conference in Gujarat, Ayan has opened about the dialogues and explained that “Shiva and Isha are modern contemporary characters.” In the fantasy drama, Ranbir Kapoor plays a DJ named Shiva, and Alia Bhatt plays his love interest Isha. Audiences have highlighted the awkward use of language in the film, which combines Hindi and English.

He said, “Shiva and Isha are modern contemporary characters and so I thought that they should come across like the modern generation. Maine unke dialogues usi jagah se likhe jaha se maine Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani ke dialogues likhe the and it was a 50-50 process between me and Hussain Dalal.”

Ayan said that he will reflect on the feedback for Brahmastra, and work on not making the same mistakes in the film’s two planned sequels. “I will think and reflect on it. We will definitely take all the feedback to improve the experience of Brahmastra even more. I haven’t been able to absorb all the reviews that have come. I will of course read all the reviews, criticism and fan theories and take them into consideration before moving on to part two.”

Alia Bhatt backed Ayan’s statement, and said, “Ayan has very clearly told one of the guys to make a compilation of all the criticism, fan theories and feedback and then document it because Ayan loves to read feedback.”

The director added, “The feeling in my heart overall has been very positive so far because the film is performing very well. My friends and family were very worried about the film but to be honest I was so lost in making the film I always focused on the positive journey of working.”

Brahmastra is expected to cross the Rs 200 crore mark domestically in its second weekend. The film has already made more than Rs 300 crore worldwide. Apart from Ranbir and Alia, Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna, and features cameos by Dimple Kapadia, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.