Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Ayan Mukerji defends ‘love storiyan’ in Brahmastra’s Kesariya: ‘Not elaichi in biryani, but shakar mein namak ka twist…’

Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji reacts to the trolling that the song Kesariya, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt has received.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 19, 2022 2:10:50 pm
brahmastraAlia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the song "Kesariya."

While Brahmastra’s new song Kesariya has been appreciated for its melody, it has also been trolled for two words ‘love storiyan’ that seem to jar the symphony. While lead actor Ranbir Kapoor has reacted to the jokes and memes, director Ayan Mukerji has opened up about it and firmly believes that the audience will grow to appreciate it.

Ayan reacted to ‘love storiyan’ being elaichi in the biryani and said, “Yeh bahut chal raha hai kal se. Humne bahut pyaar se dala tha, interesting sa twist daala—interesting sa twist laga tha, we did not find it like elaichi, like bahut shakkar mein namak ka twist (This has been going on since yesterday. We put the lyrics with great love, and it was an interesting twist, like salt in much sweet—that kind of taste).” Adding that he didn’t look at it as ‘elaichi’ in the biryani, he said, “In some time, people will start enjoying it even more. That’s my feeling.”

Also Read |Brahmastra song Kesariya gets fans’ love, but also trolling: ‘A piece of elaichi can ruin the entire biryani’

At a press conference Ranbir defended the song too and said, “Today, memes and trolling is all part of life and it’s fine as long as people enjoy the song, Pritam’s music and Arijit Singh’s singing. I want them to enjoy my chemistry with Alia and that’s what the endeavour is.”

Ayan Mukerji had earlier revealed the effort it took to release the song. During the Instagram Live prior to the release, Alia Bhatt emphasised that Ayan ‘hadn’t slept’ the previous night and they had been constantly going through different versions of the song for months. Ayan said, “Everything has come to a stop to make this.”

Also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy, Brahmastra releases on September 9 in cinemas.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
