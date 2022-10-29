scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 29, 2022

Ayan Mukerji expresses gratitude to Shah Rukh Khan, Nagarjuna for their special appearances in Brahmastra

Ayan Mukerji's fantasy drama Brahmastra had cameos by Shah Rukh Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Nagarjuna. The film is set to have its digital premiere on November 4.

ayan mukerji, shah rukh khanBrahmastra was released in September. (Photo: Ayan Mukerji/Instagram)

Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra saw special appearances by India’s top actors such as Shah Rukh Khan, Nagarjuna, and Dimple Kapadia.

Expressing gratitude to the actors for trusting his vision, Ayan said, “Brahmastra was an ambitious project from the start. And I felt that each of these characters represented something very unique. In a way, they represent little worlds in the larger world of Brahmastra. And that required certain gravitas and weight. Which led us to approach some of the best actors and talent in the country. We were very lucky that everyone accepted and supported this ambition. I am truly grateful to them for all their support. And for saying yes.”

 

Released on September 9, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is the first part of the planned trilogy in the Astraverse. The hit film is headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy.

The storyline of Brahmastra follows Shiva, a DJ, who learns about his strange connection with the element of fire. He also holds the power to awaken the Brahmastra, a supernatural weapon that is said to be able to destroy the universe, capable of destroying creation and vanquishing all beings. On the other hand, Junoon, the queen of dark forces is also on a quest to get hold of the Brahmastra.

The film is now all set to start its OTT journey from November 4 on Disney+ Hotstar.

First published on: 29-10-2022 at 06:58:17 pm
Two explosions rock Somalia’s capital, leaving “scores” dead

