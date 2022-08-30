scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

Ayan Mukerji shares new Brahmastra clip, says he is ’emotional and nervous’

Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, will release in theatres on September 9.

Ayan MukerjiAyan Mukerji shared a new clip of Brahmastra.

All eyes are set on Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, as the film nears its release date. As calls for boycotting the film increase, the cast and crew are leaving no stone unturned in their attempts to pull the audience to the cinemas. Ayan on Tuesday took to Instagram and shared a short clip, featuring Ranbir, and mentioned that he was rather anxious about the film’s performance at the box office.

Sharing the video, the director wrote, “10 DAYS TO GO. Can’t believe we only have 10 days to go before Brahmāstra releases. All these years, Brahmāstra has belonged mainly to me and to the core team around me. But from September 9th – it will belong more to the audiences who experience it and hopefully appreciate it ! Very emotional, nervous, exciting, non-stop work days as we prepare to let Brahmāstra go out fully into this World! #brahmastra.” In the clip, Ranbir is engulfed in fire as he is told that he has the power of ‘Agni astra’.

As most Bollywood films have failed to perform at the box office this year, the expectations and pressure on Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy film is staggering. Boycott calls have already begun for the film in full swing, following the same path as the hate campaigns that hounded Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan. Earlier, Alia Bhatt had spoken about the negativity. Speaking to Mid-Day, Alia had said that when she was attacked for being a product of nepotism, she felt bad and thought, ‘Why is this happening for no reason?’ But then, she decided to let her work speak for itself. She said, “I can’t keep defending myself verbally. And if you don’t like me, don’t watch me. I can’t help it. People have something to say. Hopefully, I will prove to them with my movies that I am actually worth the space I occupy.”

Brahmastra releases in theatres on September 9. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.

