scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

EXCLUSIVE: Ayan Mukerji on spin-off of Shah Rukh Khan’s character in Brahmastra: ‘We are already thinking of origins story’

In Brahmastra, Shah Rukh featured as scientist Mohan Bhargav—hat tip to the actor's character from Swades—who wielded the vanarastra.

shah rukh khan brahmastraShah Rukh Khan made an extended cameo in Brahmastra.

No one can have enough of Shah Rukh Khan, and Ayan Mukerji knows it. The superstar’s special appearance in Brahmastra has left fans as well as the entire internet wanting more of his character from the big-scale fantasy epic.

In Brahmastra, Shah Rukh featured as scientist Mohan Bhargav—hat tip to the actor’s character from Swades—who wielded the vanarastra.

Shah Rukh Khan’s appearance in the Dharma Production film was widely loved by the audience, who have not seen the star in a full-fledged feature since his 2018 movie Zero.

Also read |Hansal Mehta reviews Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra: ‘Really enjoyed it, second part is going to be huge…’

The actor’s role in Brahmastra has led to several fan theories, that he might return for the sequel, and also an online petition, requesting Ayan to mount a spin-off of Bhrahmastra’s Mohan Bhargav.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Or...Premium
UPSC Key-September 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Or...
A multi-storeyed fraud: Pune building sold or mortgaged about 20 times in...Premium
A multi-storeyed fraud: Pune building sold or mortgaged about 20 times in...
Why is India’s August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 ...Premium
Why is India’s August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 ...
BMC at stake, Sena restraint gives way to confrontation, signs ominousPremium
BMC at stake, Sena restraint gives way to confrontation, signs ominous
shah rukh khan brahmastra Shah Rukh Khan in Brahmastra.

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Ayan Mukerji teased that the beloved character might be back on screen. “Before the fans were saying it, we were also saying that ourselves. When we were shooting the sequence in 2019, we were also saying on sets.

“As we discovered the personality of the scientist, we said, ‘Yaar, we have to do stuff. We have to do the origins story of the scientist!'”

In premium |Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without its flaws

Ayan said his team resonated with the idea of not limiting Shah Rukh’s Mohan Bhargav only to part one of Brahmastra as they also genuinely were fascinated with the character.

Advertisement

“We were also vibing on that frequency, my assistants and I. So, I guess my response to the spin off demand is that: We are already thinking about it. We are hearing everything and are planning our next moves,” the director concluded.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 13-09-2022 at 07:48:51 pm
Next Story

Mann invites German firm BayWa to provide sustainable agri solutions

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments

Top News

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra
John Brittas writes

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Why has a Delhi court asked Amazon to stop selling Rooh Afza made in Pakistan?

Why has a Delhi court asked Amazon to stop selling Rooh Afza made in Pakistan?

Suppose somebody is selling spurious apples in a mall, will you pull up landlord: Amazon argues before HC

Suppose somebody is selling spurious apples in a mall, will you pull up landlord: Amazon argues before HC

Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’ or ‘G7 Group’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’ or ‘G7 Group’

Premium
Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

The dangerous extortion racket run by instant loan apps and their link to China

The dangerous extortion racket run by instant loan apps and their link to China

How will NTA prepare results? UGC Chairman explains
CUET UG 2022

How will NTA prepare results? UGC Chairman explains

As Central Vista reopens, some thoughts on eating ice cream & Central Delhi
Opinion

As Central Vista reopens, some thoughts on eating ice cream & Central Delhi

Pakistan floods threaten food security as critical crops destroyed

Pakistan floods threaten food security as critical crops destroyed

Why popping Azithromycin arbitrarily may make you drug-resistant

Why popping Azithromycin arbitrarily may make you drug-resistant

Scientists discover ‘strange’ diamonds in meteorite from another planet

Scientists discover ‘strange’ diamonds in meteorite from another planet

Brahmastra passes Monday test, likely to hit Rs 175 crore in first week
Box office collection

Brahmastra passes Monday test, likely to hit Rs 175 crore in first week

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ananya Panday vacation photos
Ananya Panday does touristy things in Italy
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 13: Latest News
Advertisement