EXCLUSIVE: Ayan Mukerji on spin-off of Shah Rukh Khan’s character in Brahmastra: ‘We are already thinking of origins story’

No one can have enough of Shah Rukh Khan, and Ayan Mukerji knows it. The superstar’s special appearance in Brahmastra has left fans as well as the entire internet wanting more of his character from the big-scale fantasy epic.

In Brahmastra, Shah Rukh featured as scientist Mohan Bhargav—hat tip to the actor’s character from Swades—who wielded the vanarastra.

Shah Rukh Khan’s appearance in the Dharma Production film was widely loved by the audience, who have not seen the star in a full-fledged feature since his 2018 movie Zero.

The actor’s role in Brahmastra has led to several fan theories, that he might return for the sequel, and also an online petition, requesting Ayan to mount a spin-off of Bhrahmastra’s Mohan Bhargav.

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Ayan Mukerji teased that the beloved character might be back on screen. “Before the fans were saying it, we were also saying that ourselves. When we were shooting the sequence in 2019, we were also saying on sets.

“As we discovered the personality of the scientist, we said, ‘Yaar, we have to do stuff. We have to do the origins story of the scientist!'”

Ayan said his team resonated with the idea of not limiting Shah Rukh’s Mohan Bhargav only to part one of Brahmastra as they also genuinely were fascinated with the character.

“We were also vibing on that frequency, my assistants and I. So, I guess my response to the spin off demand is that: We are already thinking about it. We are hearing everything and are planning our next moves,” the director concluded.