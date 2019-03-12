Brahmastra behind-the-scenes: Ayan Mukerji shares the making of Brahmastra logo music

Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji is making sure to tease his followers on Instagram with behind-the-scene snippets from his upcoming fantasy drama Brahmastra. First in the trilogy, the film stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and others.

The latest video on Mukerji’s Instagram handle is of the making of the music of Brahmastra logo. In the short clip, we see Mukerji and music composer Pritam Chakraborty working with several others to get the music of the film right.

Along with the video, the filmmaker has written, “Music… The most special of all the forces of film-making ! There are no words to describe the absolutely magical unique journey of collaborating with Pritam aka DADA, so expect many posts here on the subject…For now, here’s a snippet of the Logo Music process… ❣️ #brahmastra #musicdiaries #pritamlove.”

Pritam also shared the same video clip on his official Twitter handle. “This is what went on behind the music making of the #brahmastra logo🎶,” he tweeted.

Pritam and Mukerji have earlier worked together in the latter’s second directorial Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The film’s album became a hit and got appreciated by music lovers. The music director has composed for several other Ranbir Kapoor starrers like Jagga Jasoos, Barfi, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Rajneeti and Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani.

Brahmastra, also featuring Nagarjuna Akkineni in a pivotal role, is scheduled to hit theaters on Christmas this year. The film’s logo was launched in a special event at Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. Later, a 40-second video clip revealing the logo of the film was released by the makers.