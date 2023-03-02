Ayan Mukerji assures Brahmastra fans that sequel will come soon, says, ‘If we take another 10 years, nobody will…’

Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, and helmed by Ayan Mukerji, took nearly a decade to make. But Mukerji plans to finish the second instalment of his fantasy drama series more quickly. He said in a recent interview that he realises if he takes another decade, nobody would watch the film.

He told News18.com that work on Brahmastra 2 has already started. “We’re at it. (It will take) a couple of years. And that’s one hundred per cent better than ten years. If we take another ten years, nobody will come to watch Brahmastra 2. We’re going to get it ready much before that,” he said.

Brahmastra Part One smashed box office records in what was generally a poor year for Hindi films. The film ended with a tease for a sequel, titled Brahmastra: Part Two – Dev. Earlier, in an interview with indianexpress.com, Mukerji revealed that he is planning to finish Brahamastra 2 by 2025. He had said, “We have our target. We would like to make this film and have it come out three years from now. It is a tough timeline for us considering how much time part one took. But now we have also learnt how to make these kinds of films.” Divulging more details about the Brahmastra sequel, he said that the film will chronicle Dev’s backstory as well as continuing the present-day timeline.

Although Brahmastra Part One earned more than Rs 400 crore at the ticket counters, it failed to impress a section of the audience and film critics. Mukerji recently told News18, “It wasn’t a film that wasn’t very award-y in a way. It was a popular film.”

Ranbir Kapoor, who essayed the role of Shiva in Brahmastra, was recently honoured with an award for his performance in the film. While he was grateful for the honour, he did not think he “fully deserved” it. “I don’t think I fully deserve it for Brahmastra. Voh bahut badi kuch acting performance nahi thi (It wasn’t some great acting performance),” he said during the promotions of his upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.