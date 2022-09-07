Ayan Mukerji reveals why he didn’t want to take Alia Bhatt to Mahakaleshwar temple, says he felt bad about the protests

Brahmastra filmmaker Ayan Mukerji expressed his regret about the protests outside Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. Ayan, along with lead actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, had visited the city to seek blessings at the temple ahead of the film’s release. However, only Ayan was able to visit the temple. At a promotional event in Delhi, Ayan said that he wished Alia and Ranbir could have come too.

Talking about the temple visit, Ayan said, “I was feeling bad that Ranbir and Alia could not come with me for darshan at Mahakaleshwar temple. I had gone to Mahakaleshwar temple before my motion poster released. And, I had told myself that I would definitely come here before the release of my film. And, both Ranbir and Alia were keen to come with me. But, when we reached there and heard about this, I felt bad about what happened there. And, then I told Ranbir and Alia to let me go alone. I went there to seek blessings and energy for the film.”

Ayan Mukerji shared that he did not want to take Alia Bhatt there in her current condition, referring to her pregnancy. “I just didn’t want to take Alia there in her current condition. So, I felt very bad going there alone. And after visiting the temple, honestly I felt that they could have also come.”

On Tuesday, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji reached Ujjain to pray at the Mahakaleshwar temple. However, owing to Ranbir’s decade-old comment on eating beef, members of the Bajrang Dal protested and Ranbir and Alia were prevented from entering the temple.

Brahmastra, which is one of the most-anticipated releases of the year, will hit screens on September 9.