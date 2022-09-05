scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 05, 2022

Ayan Mukerji adds finishing touches to Brahmastra, shares new teaser of Ranbir Kapoor’s Shiva

Director Ayan Mukerji has shared a new teaser of Brahmastra, which gives a glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor's character Shiva.

brahmastra, ranbir kapoorRanbir Kapoor plays Shiva in Brahmastra.

Magnum opus drama Brahmastra is all set for its big release this Friday. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, the film has been helmed by Ayan Mukerji. On Monday, four days before the movie hits cinema halls, Ayan took to Instagram to share a new teaser of Ranbir’s character Shiva. He also informed fans that he has added the finishing touches to Brahmastra.

“We finally finally finished our last touches on Brahmastra early this morning… Monday, the day of Shiv, which feels so right. Also feels right to share a small glimpse of our Shiva on this Monday – the man who’s story this film really is,” he captioned the post. In the video, Ranbir’s Shiva is seen lying on the ground even as Alia’s Isha calls out to him. As he stands up, there’s fire around him and he soon gets into an action mode using the element as his weapon.

Also Read |As Brahmastra storms advance bookings, a look at Ranbir Kapoor’s top five openers at box office

Ayan Mukerji also shared that he has been receiving feedback that he’s sharing too many clips of Brahmastra. He assured that the actual movie is a “whole other experience”. Ayan wrote, “I hear some comments telling me to stop sharing clips and more shots from the movie…But for those who are watching our units and feel that way… Don’t worry. The actual movie is a whole other experience. Truly Everything about Brahmastra will be new and fresh on the big screen.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayan_mukerji)

 

The Wake Up Sid director further penned his thoughts about watching the final 3D print of Brahmastra. He wrote, “Going to watch the final 3D Print myself soon and if I’m getting excited about it personally after having lived with every shot in this movie for so long, am so hopeful about what others will FEEL The Week of Brahmāstra’s Release is here! Can’t believe it. Need a new word to describe what we’re all feeling… SEPTEMBER 9TH – The Light is Coming ! ”

Also Read |Ahead of Brahmastra release, Delhi HC restrains ‘rogue’ websites from streaming Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt film

Also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy, Brahmastra is produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures.

First published on: 05-09-2022 at 06:53:20 pm
