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Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947 box office: Emraan Hashmi leads Sunny Deol by Rs 7 cr, beats Dhurandhar
Awarapan 2 leads Batwara 1947 by Rs 7 crore in advance bookings and opens to 25% occupancy, compared with Sunny Deol’s film at 5%.
Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947 box office: The Independence Day box office clash between Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 and Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947 has taken an early turn in favour of the former. Both films hit theatres on August 14, but while Hashmi’s return as Shivam has triggered strong nostalgia among fans of the 2007 cult film, Deol’s Partition drama is opening to a considerably quieter response in the morning shows.
Awarapan 2 has crossed Rs 11 crore in advance bookings, while Batwara 1947 has recorded around Rs 4 crore, giving Hashmi’s sequel a lead of more than Rs 7 crore before the first shows even began.
The opening morning has followed the same trend. According to Sacnilk, Awarapan 2 recorded around 25 per cent occupancy, while Batwara 1947 opened at roughly 5 per cent. With the Independence Day holiday ahead, Hashmi’s sequel has entered the weekend with a sizeable advantage.
Awarapan 2 crosses Rs 11 crore in advance bookings
According to Sacnilk, Awarapan 2 crossed the Rs 11 crore mark in advance sales, with its opening-day pre-bookings reaching approximately Rs 11.36 crore, including blocked seats. The film’s momentum was particularly visible in the final 24 hours, when ticket sales accelerated sharply. The film recorded Rs 8.57 crore in bookings from 285,802 tickets, excluding blocked seats.
According to Koimoi, Awarapan 2 finished with 289.71K tickets sold on on BookMyShow. Its sales rose from 7.02K tickets on August 10 to 35.98K on August 11 and 65.11K on August 12, before exploding to 181.6K on August 13 alone.
That BookMyShow figure puts Awarapan 2 at No. 3 among Bollywood’s top pre-sales of 2026. Dhurandhar 2 leads the list with 2.41 million tickets, followed by Border 2 at 404K. Awarapan 2 comes next at 290K.
The film’s BookMyShow pre-sales surpassed the figures recorded by Salman Khan’s Sikandar at 281K and Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar at 224K.
Trade estimates have placed the film’s opening-day potential in the Rs 20 crore net range, although the final figure will depend on the evening and night shows.
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Why Awarapan 2 is connecting with audiences
The biggest advantage for Awarapan 2 is the nostalgia surrounding its predecessor. Released in 2007, Awarapan did not succeed theatrically but gradually developed a cult following. Emraan Hashmi’s portrayal of Shivam, the tragic love story and the film’s music helped it acquire a dedicated audience over the years. The original is now remembered as one of Hashmi’s most enduring films.
Nearly two decades later, Awarapan 2 brings Hashmi back as Shivam, with Disha Patani as his co-star.
Batwara 1947 opens with a slower response
Batwara 1947, meanwhile, has entered the clash with approximately Rs 4 crore in advance bookings, significantly behind Awarapan 2. Its early morning occupancy of around 5 per cent, has further underlined the difference in initial audience interest.
Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan, Batwara 1947 stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal and Karan Deol. The film is set during the Partition of India and revolves around Sikander Mirza, played by Deol, and his family after they migrate to Lahore.
The film draws from Asghar Wajahat’s acclaimed play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai and focuses on displacement, communal tensions and the human cost of Partition. Its story centres on a Muslim family moving into a Lahore home abandoned by its Hindu owners, only to find an elderly Hindu woman still living there.
The film also marks a reunion between Deol and Santoshi, who have previously collaborated on films including Ghayal and Damini.
For Sunny Deol, the film arrives after the phenomenal success of Gadar 2, which revived his theatrical standing in 2023, followed by the strong performance of Border 2 earlier this year.
The opening numbers have given Awarapan 2 a clear advantage, but the box office battle is far from over. The August 15 holiday gives both films an opportunity to expand beyond their initial audiences.
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