Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947 box office: Emraan Hashmi leads Sunny Deol by Rs 7 cr, beats Dhurandhar

Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947 box office: The Independence Day box office clash between Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 and Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947 has taken an early turn in favour of the former. Both films hit theatres on August 14, but while Hashmi’s return as Shivam has triggered strong nostalgia among fans of the 2007 cult film, Deol’s Partition drama is opening to a considerably quieter response in the morning shows.

Awarapan 2 has crossed Rs 11 crore in advance bookings, while Batwara 1947 has recorded around Rs 4 crore, giving Hashmi’s sequel a lead of more than Rs 7 crore before the first shows even began.

The opening morning has followed the same trend. According to Sacnilk, Awarapan 2 recorded around 25 per cent occupancy, while Batwara 1947 opened at roughly 5 per cent. With the Independence Day holiday ahead, Hashmi’s sequel has entered the weekend with a sizeable advantage.