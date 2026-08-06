Awarapan 2 trailer: Emraan Hashmi returns as blood-soaked, rage-fuelled Shivam Pandit

It is dark. Rain pours relentlessly as a man hangs suspended mid-air by a rope, his face bruised and bloodied. A woman steps out of a car, flanked by bouncers, looks up at him and says, “Kitni haseen shakal hai. Maut se milne ka shauq hai tumhe?” He smiles through the pain and replies, “Maut se mera purana rishta hai. Ek karz hai jo mujhe chukana hai.” The man is Shivam Pandit, played by Emraan Hashmi, who locks eyes with Shabana Azmi’s mysterious character in the opening moments of Awarapan 2’s trailer.

The film’s trailer, unveiled on Thursday, wastes little time before plunging viewers back into the bleak, violent world of the 2007 cult romantic action drama directed by Mohit Suri. Clocking in at just over a minute, the trailer moves at a relentless pace, stitching together a series of montages against the backdrop of the iconic song “Tera Mera Rishta” from the original film.