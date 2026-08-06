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Awarapan 2 trailer: Emraan Hashmi returns as blood-soaked, rage-fuelled Shivam Pandit
Emraan Hashmi returns as the haunted Shivam Pandit in Awarapan 2, with the first trailer promising a brooding blend of vengeance, loss and explosive action while revisiting the emotional legacy of the 2007 cult classic.
It is dark. Rain pours relentlessly as a man hangs suspended mid-air by a rope, his face bruised and bloodied. A woman steps out of a car, flanked by bouncers, looks up at him and says, “Kitni haseen shakal hai. Maut se milne ka shauq hai tumhe?” He smiles through the pain and replies, “Maut se mera purana rishta hai. Ek karz hai jo mujhe chukana hai.” The man is Shivam Pandit, played by Emraan Hashmi, who locks eyes with Shabana Azmi’s mysterious character in the opening moments of Awarapan 2’s trailer.
The film’s trailer, unveiled on Thursday, wastes little time before plunging viewers back into the bleak, violent world of the 2007 cult romantic action drama directed by Mohit Suri. Clocking in at just over a minute, the trailer moves at a relentless pace, stitching together a series of montages against the backdrop of the iconic song “Tera Mera Rishta” from the original film.
The footage hints at Shivam’s return as a man driven by vengeance and haunted by his past. He is seen fighting shirtless in the pouring rain, speeding through deserted roads, surviving brutal prison brawls and unleashing a barrage of bullets in an explosive shootout that closes the trailer.
Watch the trailer of Awarapan 2 here:
Despite the relentless action, the emotional thread of the original remains intact, with fleeting glimpses suggesting Shivam is still weighed down by the memory of his lost love. The trailer also offers blink-and-miss introductions to the film’s supporting cast, including Disha Patani, Suvinder Vicky and Puran Gabbi, while keeping much of their roles under wraps.
Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Awarapan 2 is produced by Vishesh Bhatt and written by Bilal Siddiqi. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on August 14, where it will clash with Sunny Deol’s Border 1947.
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