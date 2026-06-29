Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Awarapan 2 teaser: Emraan Hashmi’s Shivam is back from the dead for a renewed purpose
Awarapan 2 teaser: On the first part's 19th anniversary, Vishesh Films has unveiled the first teaser of the sequel, starring Emraan Hashmi, which is slated to release in cinemas on August 14.
Awarapan 2 teaser: After starring in romantic thrillers like Mohit Suri’s Murder 2 (2011), Kunal Deshmukh’s Jannat 2, Vikram Bhatt’s Raaz 3 (2012) and Raaz: Reboot (2016), Emraan Hashmi is reuniting with Mukesh Bhatt and son Vishesh Bhatt’s Vishesh Films yet again for another highly-anticipated sequel, Awarapan 2. It’s the follow-up to Emraan and Mohit’s 2007 cult crime drama. The sequel is directed by Nitin Kakkar and written by Bilal Siddiqi. On the film’s 19th anniversary, the makers unveiled the first teaser of Awarapan 2.
What’s in the Awarapan 2 teaser?
The teaser starts with Emraan’s henchman character Shivam betraying his own death. At the end of Awarapan, Emraan is killed in a gunfight, and is then seen reuniting with his dead girlfriend Aaliyah (Shriya Saran) in heaven. But the teaser of Awarapan 2 places him back on Earth, with Shivam’s voiceover explaining, “Some people’s stories don’t end as per their will. Sometimes, their stories are written for others.”
We then see Shivam get separated from Aaliyah yet again, as he’s seen offering flowers to her grave on Earth. He believes he has a strange equation with death, which has touched him, but not embraced him completely. How does he manage this resurrection? In a fleeting glimpse, we see him getting treated in the Buddhist monastery he sought refuge in in the first part.
Admitting that he has a familiar relationship with pain, Shivam puts himself through fights, brawls, and boxing matches — even sporting his ripped six-pack abs. We also see glimpses of some new characters — Shabana Azmi, while exiting a car, and Disha Patani, playing the cello. The teaser ends with Shivam’s promise — “This time, either this awarapan will end, or I will.”
More about Awarapan 2
Awarapan 2 is helmed by Nitin Kakkar, best known for directing Filmistaan (2012) and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Jawaani Jaaneman (2020). It’s written by Bilal Siddiqi, best known for co-writing Aryan Khan’s directorial debut show The Ba***ds of Bollywood on Netflix India last year. He’s had a long personal and professional relationship with Emraan, having co-written his 2019 spy series Bard of Blood on Netflix India and co-written Emraan’s 2016 book The Kiss of Life, based on the cancer treatment of the latter’s son Ayaan.
“I’m not doing Awarapan 2 for nostalgia. This film was being planned for the past seven years. We just happened to stumble upon a script. We were holding off a sequel, but when we read a script which was taking Shivam’s journey ahead, we got to it. It’s not cashing in,” Emraan told SCREEN earlier this year, hailing Bilal as “family, more than a friend right now”.
Also Read — K Bhagyaraj: The mastermind behind Anil Kapoor’s biggest hits
Awarapan is slated to release in cinemas on August 14, when it’ll clash with Rajkumar Santoshi’s period drama Batwara 1947, starring Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, as well as Shabana Azmi, who also features in Awarapan 2.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05