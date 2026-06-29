Awarapan 2 teaser: Emraan Hashmi’s Shivam is back from the dead for a renewed purpose

Awarapan 2 teaser: After starring in romantic thrillers like Mohit Suri’s Murder 2 (2011), Kunal Deshmukh’s Jannat 2, Vikram Bhatt’s Raaz 3 (2012) and Raaz: Reboot (2016), Emraan Hashmi is reuniting with Mukesh Bhatt and son Vishesh Bhatt’s Vishesh Films yet again for another highly-anticipated sequel, Awarapan 2. It’s the follow-up to Emraan and Mohit’s 2007 cult crime drama. The sequel is directed by Nitin Kakkar and written by Bilal Siddiqi. On the film’s 19th anniversary, the makers unveiled the first teaser of Awarapan 2.

What’s in the Awarapan 2 teaser?

The teaser starts with Emraan’s henchman character Shivam betraying his own death. At the end of Awarapan, Emraan is killed in a gunfight, and is then seen reuniting with his dead girlfriend Aaliyah (Shriya Saran) in heaven. But the teaser of Awarapan 2 places him back on Earth, with Shivam’s voiceover explaining, “Some people’s stories don’t end as per their will. Sometimes, their stories are written for others.”