Awarapan 2 Review and Release LIVE Updates: Emraan Hashmi’s film eyes Rs 20 cr opening

Awarapan 2 Review and Release LIVE Updates: Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani’s Awarapan 2 is expected to register a strong start at the box office.

Awarapan 2 Review and Release LIVE Updates: Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 is witnessing strong momentum ahead of its theatrical release on August 14. Riding high on nostalgia surrounding the 2007 cult classic Awarapan and the return of Emraan’s Shivam Pandit, the film has emerged as one of the most-awaited Bollywood releases of the Independence Day weekend.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Awarapan 2 is eyeing a strong opening at the Indian box office, with the Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani starrer projected to collect around Rs 20 crore net on Day 1. The film has already sold more than 1.25 lakh tickets for its opening day, generating around Rs 4 crore gross without blocked seats, while pre-sales including blocked seats have crossed Rs 6 crore and could reach approximately Rs 10 crore before the first show.

Story continues below this ad Also Read – Why Awarapan 2 had to be made, reveals writer: ‘Emraan Hashmi’s Shivam Pandit wasn’t done’ The latest projection is significantly higher than earlier estimates of Rs 12–15 crore and could give Emraan Hashmi his biggest solo opening. The emotional connect of the original film, combined with music and nostalgia, appears to be driving the early box office buzz. In an ineraction with CNBC TV18, veteran trade analyst Komal Nahta said, “From advance booking status, it appears that the start of Awarapan 2 will be better. And understandably so because its trailer and songs have been liked by the youth; and youngsters are the first-day audience. Batwara 1947 will have to rely heavily on two factors to grow: word of mouth and older audience.” Live Updates Aug 13, 2026 05:40 PM IST Awarapan 2 writer reveals why Shivam Pandit’s story had to continue Writer Bilal Siddiqui has opened up about why Awarapan 2 had to be made, explaining that Emraan Hashmi’s character Shivam Pandit still had more to his story. According to Siddiqui, the challenge was to take the beloved character forward while retaining the emotional essence and tone of the original film. The sequel therefore aims to explore the next chapter of Shivam’s journey rather than simply relying on nostalgia for the 2007 cult classic Awarapan. READ MORE Aug 13, 2026 05:25 PM IST Awarapan 2 Review and Release LIVE Updates: Emraan Hashmi's film is 'the journey of love and bond of 18 years' Fans are excited for Emraan Hashmi film Awarapan 2's release. A fan @PatelUnscripted shared via X, "AWARAPAN 2 is going to be the Biggest Hit of #emraanhashmi career. AWARAPAN 2 is not a sequel it's the Journey of love and bond of 18 years. Emraan Hashmi finally made his big Comeback #awarapan2 ~ Congratulations to @emraanhashmi." Aug 13, 2026 05:16 PM IST Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947 Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 and Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947 are set for a major box-office clash on August 14, ahead of the Independence Day weekend. Early advance-booking trends favour Awarapan 2, which has sold nearly 68,000 tickets compared with around 37,600 tickets for Batwara 1947, giving the Emraan Hashmi starrer an 81% lead in ticket sales.

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