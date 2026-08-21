Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 gets more shows on Day 7 than opening day, earns Rs 161 cr

Awarapan 2 box office collection Day 7: After being in the theatres for one week, Awarapan 2 has earned Rs 161.67 crore worldwide at the box office. As per trade tracker Sacnilk, Awarapan 2 earned Rs 6 crore on its seventh day, taking its net domestic total to Rs 113.50 crore. The unprecedented success of the Emraan Hashmi-starrer has surprised many, but his fans, who have been cheering for him for decades, believe this is long overdue.

The Emraan Hashmi-starrer witnessed a slight decline of 11.1 percent in its collections on the seventh day, in comparison to the previous day. The overseas collection on Day 7 was Rs 1 crore, taking the overseas total to Rs 26.30 crore.

Awarapan 2 had 10,832 shows across India on day 7 and witnessed an occupancy of 15.25 percent. It has added over 1800 shows over the past one week. The film had over 1,100 shows in the Delhi-NCR region, where it witnessed an overall occupancy of 15.3 percent. In the Mumbai region, the film had over 800 shows with an occupancy of 14.3 percent.

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Awarapan 2 has more shows now than release day

Awarapan 2 had a strong start at the box office as it made Rs 22 crore on its opening day, with over 9,000 shows. On Saturday, the film’s collection saw a major spike as it earned Rs 33.75 crore, with over 10,000 shows; and on Sunday, the film earned Rs 26 crore, with almost 9,400 shows. Even during the weekdays, the film’s collection seemed promising as it earned over Rs 9 crore on Monday and Tuesday. But the collections saw a decline on Wednesday, when the film dropped to Rs 6.75 crore, and on Thursday, it dropped further to Rs 6 crore. It is to be noted that currently, the film has more shows than it did on release day.

Awarapan 2 released alongside Batwara 1947 but the Sunny Deol-starrer has crashed at the box office, and has just made Rs 47.62 crore worldwide so far. On the release day, Batwara 1947 had around 8,700 shows, which have now dropped down to 5,900.

Upcoming competition with Toxic

The Emraan Hashmi-starrer can maximise its collections this weekend as it is not facing any major competition from any new releases, and there is no other Hindi film that could possibly eat into its business. However, things might change once Yash-starrer Toxic releases on Wednesday, August 26. The film will have a wide pan-India release and given Yash’s fandom across the country, because of the KGF franchise, Awarapan 2 might suffer.

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Awarapan 3 in the works?

During one of the screenings of the film, when Emraan Hashmi interacted with his fans, he said, “Hopefully, Awarapan 3, very soon.”

Writer Bilal Siddiqi, in an interaction with Hindustan Times, also hinted at the same and said, “As for part three, Vishesh Bhatt (producer) and I have not had time to speak beyond just a few messages after the film came out. I am yet to hear from him what his plans are. I hope he thinks of it soon, of taking it forward soon, and then we’ll see what it is. I’m very excited.”

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Awarapan 2 also stars Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, among others.