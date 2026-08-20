Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 6 Updates: Emraan Hashmi film crosses Rs 150 crore mark

Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 6 Updates: Emraan Hashmi film crosses major milestone at the worldwide box office.

Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 6 Live Updates: After crossing the Rs 100 crore mark within its first five days, Awarapan 2 recorded its lowest single-day collection on Wednesday. The Emraan Hashmi-starrer earned Rs 6.75 crore on Day 6 across 11,071 shows. This took its total gross collection to Rs 128.29 crore and total net collection to Rs 107.50 crore. Worldwide, the movie has earned Rs 153.59 crore.

On Wednesday, Awarapan 2 recorded an overall theatre occupancy of 16.72 per cent. Morning shows recorded 9.54 per cent occupancy, followed by 16.62 per cent in the afternoon and 16.92 per cent in the evening, while night shows saw a 21.77 per cent occupancy.

Story continues below this ad Also Read – Sunny Deol’s force to Emraan Hashmi’s silence: Batwara 1947, Awarapan 2’s divine connect The film’s performance is a notable turnaround for a franchise whose first instalment, Awarapan (2007), failed at the box office. However, the Mohit Suri directorial went on to gain cult status over the years. For Emraan Hashmi, Awarapan 2 has proved to be a career milestone, as the movie is his first solo release in 18 years to enter the Rs 100 crore club. Veteran trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently reflected on the box journey of Awarapan 2. He wrote on X, “#Awarapan2 is #EmraanHashmi’s first solo film to cross the Rs 100 cr milestone. #Awarapan2 enjoys an open run until #Toxic arrives [Wednesday; 26 Aug], giving it ample opportunity to accumulate an impressive total.” Besides Emraan Hashmi, Awarapan 2 also stars Disha Patani, Puran Gabbi, Aniruddh Rawal, Shabana Azmi, Suvinder Vicky, Vijayant Kohli and Atul Kumar in pivotal roles. The movie has been directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt under the banner of Vishesh Films. Live Updates Aug 20, 2026 08:30 AM IST Awarapan 2 earns Rs 6.75 cr As per trade site Sacnilk, on Day 6, Awarapan 2 collected a net of Rs 6.75 crore across 11,071 shows. This takes its total India gross collections to Rs 128.29 crore, while the total India net collection stands at Rs 107.50 crore so far.

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