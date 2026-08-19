Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 5 Updates: Emraan Hashmi film to cross Rs 150 cr worldwide today

Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 5 Live Updates: Emraan Hashmi starrer crosses Rs 100 crore mark in India.

Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 5 Live Updates: Emraan Hashmi’s latest release, Awarapan 2, has been performing strongly at the box office. The romantic-action drama, which opened to decent reviews, crossed Rs 80 crore in its opening weekend. After a slight dip in collections on Monday, the film earned Rs 9.75 crore on Tuesday, as per industry tracker Sacnilk. The film’s net domestic total now stands at Rs 100.75 cr. The film has earned Rs 144.13 crore worldwide.

On day 5, Awarapan 2 recorded an overall theatre occupancy of 28.24 percent across 11,000 shows. Morning shows recorded 12.15 percent occupancy, followed by 25.54 percent in the afternoon and 29.46 percent in the evening, while night shows saw a 43 percent occupancy.

Story continues below this ad ALSO READ | Sunny Deol’s force to Emraan Hashmi’s silence: Batwara 1947, Awarapan 2’s divine connect The first film in the franchise, Awarapan, released in 2007 and was a box-office failure. However, the Mohit Suri directorial, which also starred Emraan Hashmi, went on to gain cult status over the years. Awarapan 2, however, has become a historic film for Emraan Hashmi as this is now the first solo film in his 18 year career that has entered the Rs 100 cr club. Along with Emraan Hashmi, Awarapan 2 also stars Disha Patani, Puran Gabbi, Aniruddh Rawal, Shabana Azmi, Suvinder Vicky, Vijayant Kohli and Atul Kumar in key roles. The film has been directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt under the banner of Vishesh Films. Live Updates Aug 19, 2026 09:30 AM IST Awarapan 2 Day 5 occupancy details Awarapan 2 recorded an overall occupancy of 28.24% for its Hindi 2D shows on Day 5. The film registered 12.15% occupancy in the morning, 25.54% in the afternoon, 29.46% in the evening and 43.00% at night. Aug 19, 2026 09:19 AM IST Awarapan 2 sees 5.4% growth Awarapan 2 recorded a 5.4% growth in its Day 5 collection, earning Rs 9.75 crore net compared to Rs 9.25 crore net on Day 4. Aug 19, 2026 08:46 AM IST Awarapan 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection: Film reaches Rs 144.13 crore Overseas, Awarapan 2 collected Rs 2.00 crore on Day 5, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 23.80 crore so far. With this, the film’s worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 144.13 crore. Aug 19, 2026 08:40 AM IST Awarapan 2 Day 5 Box Office: Emraan Hashmi starrer crosses Rs 100 crore mark in India As per a report shared by trade site Sacnilk, Awarapan 2 maintained its box office momentum on Day 5, collecting Rs 9.75 crore net across 11,060 shows. With this, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 100.75 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 120.33 crore so far.

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