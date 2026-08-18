Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 4 Updates: Emraan Hashmi film witnesses 64 percent crash, earns Rs 130 cr

Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 4 Live Updates: The Emraan Hashmi film eyes Rs 150 crore mark worldwide.

Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 4 Live Updates: Awarapan 2 has surprised even its makers with its performance at the box office. The Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani-starrer has crossed the Rs 130 crore mark in worldwide gross collections. On Day 4, despite it being a Monday, the film earned Rs 9.25 crore across 10,849 shows, recording an occupancy of 23.48%, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

The film has given Emraan Hashmi the biggest opening of his career and marks a major comeback for the actor after Tiger 3 (2023). While he featured in films such as Ae Watan Mere Watan for Prime Video and Haq and Ground Zero on the big screen, his performances received praise, but the films failed to translate that into significant box office footfall. Emraan was the solo lead in these projects.

Story continues below this ad Also Read – Awarapan 2 movie review: Emraan Hashmi returns as wounded hero, keeps it humming For Disha Patani, Awarapan 2 marks her second hit of the year after Welcome to the Jungle, which earned over Rs 159 crore worldwide. It could also become one of her biggest successes as a leading actress, following Baaghi 2 and her appearance in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. The success of Awarapan 2 is particularly significant considering its 2007 predecessor, Awarapan, underperformed at the box office. Over the years, however, the film, which also starred Shriya Saran in a leading role, developed a cult following. The demand from its loyal fan base eventually prompted the makers to revisit the story with a sequel — and the response suggests that the audience did not disappoint. During a surprise visit to a theatre where the film was being screened, Emraan Hashmi expressed his gratitude for the response. Some fans at the venue even revealed that they were watching the film for the second or third time. Emraan told the audience, “I hope you like it. This is made only for you.” He also appeared to hint at the possibility of Awarapan 3. It remains to be seen whether Awarapan 2 can sustain its momentum in the coming weeks. Live Updates

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