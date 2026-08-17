Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 3 Updates: Emraan Hashmi film crosses Rs 110 cr mark

Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 3 Live Updates: Emraan Hashmi's film crosses Rs 100 crore mark in 3 days.

Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 3 Live Updates: Emraan Hashmi’s romantic actioner Awarapan 2 finally hit theatres on August 14. The film, which clashed with Sunny Deol-starrer Batwara 1947, emerged as the clear winner over the Independence Day weekend. After opening at Rs 22 crore and earning Rs 33.75 crore on Saturday, the film collected Rs 26 crore on Day 3. This took its net collection in India to Rs 81.75 crore and gross collection to Rs 98.10 crore. Worldwide, the Awarapan sequel has collected Rs 110.10 crore.

On Sunday, Awarapan 2 recorded an overall occupancy of 52.83% across 9,403 shows. Morning shows recorded 25.69% occupancy, followed by 60.38% in the afternoon, 68.62% in the evening and 56.62% at night. In Delhi-NCR, the film registered 55.8% occupancy across 947 shows, while Mumbai recorded 42.8% occupancy across 751 shows.

Story continues below this ad Also Read – Operation Safed Sagar finds restraint in war; Vijeta reckons with its human cost The film’s strong theatrical run is a sharp contrast to the box-office fate of its predecessor. Awarapan, helmed by Mohit Suri, was released in 2007. While the film went on to become a cult classic over the years, it did not perform well at the box office. Awarapan 2 surpassed the first film’s lifetime collection of Rs 7.75 crore within just hours of its release. The Emraan Hashmi-starrer has also maintained a significant lead over Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947, which has collected Rs 37.11 crore worldwide so far. Despite its strong theatrical run, the sequel has received a more mixed response from critics. An excerpt from SCREEN’s review of Awarapan 2 read, “Hashmi keeps it all humming, and till Awarapan sails along coasting on some eye-catching, snazzy sequences, we enjoy this outing with our brave anti-hero, jiska dard se puraana rishta hai. It’s a pity that the film falls into a repetitive dull third act, which makes us nearly forget the competent genre beats of the rest.” Besides Emraan Hashmi returning as Shivam Pandit, Awarapan 2 also stars Disha Patani, Puran Gabbi, Aniruddh Rawal, Shabana Azmi, Suvinder Vicky, Vijayant Kohli, and Atul Kumar. Helmed by Nitin Kakkar, the movie has been backed by Vishesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt, under the banner of Vishesh Films. Live Updates Aug 17, 2026 08:50 AM IST Awarapan 2 crosses Rs 100 cr mark in just three days Trade analyst Girish Johar called Awarapan 2’s performance 'simply phenomenal,' noting that the Emraan Hashmi starrer has zoomed past the Rs 100 crore gross mark at the domestic box office in just three days. He shared via X, "Simply phenomenal. Awarapan 2 has zoomed past the Rs 100 cr GBOC mark in just 3 days at the domestic BO. The craze for Emraan Hashmi with fantabulous music is a deadly combo." Aug 17, 2026 08:30 AM IST Awarapan 2 Day 3 overseas collection Overseas, Awarapan 2 collected Rs 4.00 cr on Day 3, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 12.00 cr so far. This pushes the film’s worldwide gross collection to Rs 110.10 cr. Aug 17, 2026 08:21 AM IST Awarapan 2 Day 3 box office collection: Emraan Hashmi starrer crosses Rs 81 cr net in India As per trade site Sacnilk, on Day 3, Awarapan 2 collected a Rs 26.00 Cr net across 9,403 shows. The film’s total India gross collection stands at Rs 98.10 Cr, while its India net collection has reached Rs 81.75 Cr so far.

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