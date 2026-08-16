Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 Updates: Emraan Hashmi-starrer earns over Rs 72 cr

Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 Live Updates: Emraan Hashmi film crosses Rs 70 core mark worldwide.

Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 Live Updates: After much anticipation, Awarapan 2, starring Emraan Hashmi, finally hit theatres on Friday and opened to a tremendous response from the audience. The film collected Rs 22 crore on its opening day, setting several records and surpassing the lifetime collection of its predecessor on day one itself. The movie continued its strong run on day two, collecting Rs 33.75 crore net at the domestic box office. With this, the Awarapan sequel has taken its total domestic net collection to Rs 55.75 crore, while its gross collection stands at Rs 66.90 crore. Worldwide, the film has earned Rs 72.90 crore.

Playing across 10,496 shows, the film recorded an overall occupancy of 59.94% on Saturday. Among the major regions, Delhi-NCR had the highest number of shows at 1,051 and recorded an occupancy of 68.3%. Mumbai followed with 814 shows and an occupancy of54.5%.

Story continues below this ad Also Read | Operation Safed Sagar finds restraint in war; Vijeta reckons with its human cost While Awarapan 2 has shown promising numbers at the box office, critics have offered a more measured response. An excerpt from SCREEN’s review of the film read, “Hashmi keeps it all humming, and till Awarapan sails along coasting on some eye-catching, snazzy sequences, we enjoy this outing with our brave anti-hero, jiska dard se puraana rishta hai. It’s a pity that the film falls into a repetitive dull third act, which makes us nearly forget the competent genre beats of the rest.” Apart from Emraan Hashmi reprising his role as Shivam Pandit, Awarapan 2 also features Disha Patani, Puran Gabbi, Aniruddh Rawal, Shabana Azmi, Suvinder Vicky, Vijayant Kohli, and Atul Kumar. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the film has been produced by Vishesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt under the banner of Vishesh Films. Live Updates Aug 16, 2026 08:40 AM IST Awarapan 2's worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 72.90 cr As per trade tracker Sacnilk, Emraan Hashmi's film Awarapan 2 collected Rs 3.50 crore in overseas markets on Day 2, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 6.00 crore. With this, the film’s worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 72.90 crore. Aug 16, 2026 08:20 AM IST Awarapan 2 collection sees 53.4% growth Awarapan 2 recorded a 53.4% growth in its Day 2 collection, earning Rs 33.75 crore compared to its Day 1 net collection of Rs 22 crore. Aug 16, 2026 08:14 AM IST Awarapan 2 Day 2 Box Office Collection: Emraan Hashmi-starrer earns Rs 33.75 cr As per trade tracker Sacnilk, Emraan Hashmi-starrer Awarapan 2 collected Rs 33.75 crore net on Day 2 across 10,496 shows. With this, the film’s total India gross collection stands at Rs 66.90 crore, while its India net collection has reached Rs 55.75 crore.

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