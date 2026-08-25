Awarapan 2 box office collection day 11: Emraan Hashmi’s film eyes Rs 200 cr; is 2026’s third biggest hit

Awarapan 2 box office collection day 11: Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani’s Awarapan 2has had quite an impressive run at the box office. Despite clashing with Batwara 1947, Awarapan 2 has also earned an impressive collection in its second week. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, even though the Emraan Hashmi starrer saw a major drop of 68.6 percent in its box office collections, it is very close to hitting the Rs 200 crore mark worldwide.
On its second Monday, Awarapan collected Rs 2.75 crore net in India across 11, 344 shows. So far, the film’s total net collection in India is Rs 139 crore, and its total gross collection is Rs 165.75 crore. Overseas, Awarapan 2 has collected Rs 30.80 crore gross, and the film’s total worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 196.55 crore after 11 days.
Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947 clashed with Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2. Sadly, the Aamir Khan production trails behind the Nitin Kakkar directorial. As per Sacnilk, on its day 11, Batwara 1947’s net total collection in India stands at Rs 37.15 crore, and its gross total collection stands at Rs 44.09 crore. The film’s total worldwide gross collection is Rs 53.04 crore.
Awarapan 2 occupancy
On Monday, the Emraan Hashmi film had an overall occupancy of 10.74 percent; it registered a 7.92 percent occupancy in the morning, which increased to 9.85 percent by afternoon. The film’s evening shows saw an occupancy of 10.77 percent, while the night shows saw an occupancy of 13.38 percent. Awarapan 2 recorded the highest occupancy of 14.5 percent in Bengaluru with 255 shows. In Mumbai, the film had an occupancy of 10.8 percent with 723 shows, while in Delhi NCR, the film’s occupancy was 11.5 percent with 1285 shows.
Awarapan 2’s first part was released in 2007; back then, the film’s lifetime net collection was Rs 7.76 crores net and Rs 10.78 crores gross in India. As reported by Bollywood Hungama, the film had collected Rs 12.18 crores worldwide.
In January, Emraan Hashmi had spoken to SCREEN about reinventing his film choices. He had said, “From being a star who was boxed into a particular image and that served me well then, I have manoeuvred my career into roles of substance and characters that have more meat. So, it’s a little bit by design. It’s also because of the people I’ve collaborated with and their faith in me. With every decade, the audience changes. Therein comes the difficult part of making yourself relevant to a new audience. The only way to stay relevant is by tapping into subjects and films that deliver that fresh experience. So, I’ve always tried to do that. Some films do well. Some films don’t. But it’s important to try to give your audience something new as well as tap into a new audience base.”
His recent work includes projects like Haq, Ba***ds Of Bollywood, Taskaree, Ground Zero, Tiger 3, etc. As for Awarapan 2, the film also stars Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi in important roles.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
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With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More