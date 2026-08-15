Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 Update: Emraan Hashmi’s biggest opener yet, earns Rs 27 cr worldwide

Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Emraan Hashmi film has collected more than three times as much as Sunny Deol-Preity Zinta’s Batwara 1947.

Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 Live Updates: Emraan Hashmi’s latest romantic-action drama Awarapan 2 and Sunny Deol starrer Batwara 1947 hit theatres on August 14. After opening to positive to mixed reviews from the critics and audience, Awarapan 2 has emerged as the winner in the theatrical clash.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film managed to earn Rs 21 crore net in India on Friday, running across 9,033 shows. The worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 27.20 crore.

Story continues below this ad On day 1, Awarapan 2 saw an overall theatre occupancy of 45.73%, with morning shows at 22.62%, afternoon shows recorded at 35.46%, evening shows standing at 46%, and night show at 74.31%. In Delhi NCR region, the total occupancy was 58.5% across 858 shows and Mumbai had 687 shows with 39.5% occupancy. Awarapan 2 has collected more than three times as much as Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta’s Partition drama Batwara 1947, which was strategically released around Independence Day. The movie minted only Rs 8.34 crore worldwide on its first day. Moreover, Awarapan 2 is also ahead of its predecessor, Awarapan, also starring Emraan Hashmi. The 2007 movie earned around Rs 7.76 crore net in India and Rs 12 crore worldwide during its entire theatrical run, becoming a huge commercial failure, before later achieving cult status. ALSO READ | Emraan Hashmi vs Sunny Deol 19 years later: Awarapan 2 reverses 2007 box office loss The film’s strong opening, however, has not translated into uniformly positive reviews. An excerpt from SCREEN’s review of Awarapan 2 read, “Hashmi keeps it all humming, and till Awarapan sails along coasting on some eye-catching, snazzy sequences, we enjoy this outing with our brave anti-hero, jiska dard se puraana rishta hai. It’s a pity that the film falls into a repetitive dull third act, which makes us nearly forget the competent genre beats of the rest.” Apart from Emraan Hashmi reprising his role as Shivam Pandit, Awarapan 2 also features Disha Patani, Puran Gabbi, Aniruddh Rawal, Shabana Azmi, Suvinder Vicky, Vijayant Kohli, and Atul Kumar. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the film has been produced by Vishesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt under the banner of Vishesh Films. Live Updates Aug 15, 2026 08:32 AM IST Awarapan was a flop Despite the 2007 film being a box office flop, it developed a massive cult following over the years. Reportedly, the makers decided to bring the sequel to the big screen in response to persistent fan demand. However, the sequel sees Disha Patani replacing Shriya Saran, while Nitin Kakkar has taken over as director from Mohit Suri. Aug 15, 2026 08:19 AM IST How Awarapan earned in 2007 The sequel has arrived nearly two decades after the first film was released in 2007. The prequel was a box office failure, earning Rs 12.8 crore over its lifetime, with an opening-day collection of Rs 79 lakh. In contrast, the recent film has already earned more than 200% of its predecessor's lifetime collection. Aug 15, 2026 08:15 AM IST Awarapan 2 earns Rs 27.20 cr Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 has collected a net of Rs 21 crore across 9,033 shows. The film's gross India collection stands at Rs 25.20 crore, while its worldwide gross collection is Rs 27.20 crore, including Rs 2 crore from overseas.

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