‘60-year-olds with six-pack abs’: Avinash Tiwary slams Bollywood’s fixation with looks over craft

Actor Avinash Tiwary, who is gearing up for the release of Ginny Weds Sunny 2 alongside Medha Shankar, has spoken about the idea of “underrated” actors and Bollywood’s skewed priorities when it comes to talent versus visibility.

In a conversation with Siddharth Kanan, Avinash questioned the very idea of being “underrated,” arguing that audience behaviour often contradicts the praise given to certain actors.

He said, “When we say someone is underrated, what do we really mean? If you ask people who the best actor in the country is, many will say Irrfan Khan. But how many actually went to theatres to watch his films? Today, actors like Manoj Bajpayee and Kay Kay Menon are considered among the finest. But how many people actually go to cinemas to watch them?”