‘Now give me a Rs 500 cr film’: Avinash Tiwary asks Farah Khan as she tours his ‘boys’ pad’, gifts him a locker

Avinash Tiwary, who rose to fame with films and shows like Laila Majnu, Khakee: The Bihar Chapter and The Mehta Boys, is now gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Ginny Weds Sunny 2. Ahead of the release, filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan visited his Mumbai home along with her longtime cook, Dilip. During their meeting, Avinash recalled his early days and the time he decided to drop out from his college to become an actor.

Farah greeted Avinash warmly, praising his performance in Laila Majnu. In response, the actor admitted he felt immense pressure hosting her. As Farah looked around, she exclaimed, “Wow, this is lovely,” prompting Avinash to jokingly call it his “little boys’ pad.” When she noticed a group of women stepping out of a room, she quipped, “Yeh kya ho raha hai?”—only to learn they were members of his team, including his house help, cook, and manager.

Living room. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) Living room. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

Amused, Farah joked, “This man is here with his entire team, and I have just one person—and I manage him,” referring to Dilip.

Living room. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) Living room. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

During the tour, Farah asked about his journey. Avinash revealed that this was his third home and spoke about growing up in government quarters due to his father’s job. “We started in a 1BHK, then moved to a 2BHK. I used to sleep in the living room,” he shared, adding that he later bought a house in Wadala. He credited his early television work, including DD projects with filmmaker Lekh Tandon, for helping him afford his first home loan.

Bedroom. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) Bedroom. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

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Speaking about his current residence, Avinash clarified that it is a rented apartment he recently moved into, with plans to eventually buy it. Farah encouraged him, saying, “You totally can—you’re everywhere on OTT.”

Bedroom. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) Bedroom. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

Impressed by the space, Farah complimented his neat bedroom and wardrobe. “It’s so clean… and the view is fabulous,” she said, later teasing him about his colourful shoe collection. “No one can tell you’re such a colourful person with orange and multicolour shoes,” she joked.

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Dining area. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) Dining area. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

Avinash Tiwary on Laila Majnu failure

The conversation soon turned to Laila Majnu, which failed at the box office despite later gaining a cult following. Avinash opened up about the struggles behind the film. “I first auditioned in 2015, and the project got shelved. Then I was asked not to take up any work for a year—and I followed that. When it finally released, it couldn’t survive at the box office. On the third day, I saw people removing its posters. It was very upsetting,” he recalled.

Wardrobe. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) Wardrobe. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

When asked how he entered acting, Avinash revealed he dropped out of engineering in his second year to pursue his passion. “My parents were in shock. My mom compared me to a painter—both of us had the same level of education, 12th pass,” he said with a laugh.

Terrace. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) Terrace. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

They were later joined by his co-star Medha Shankar, who admitted she had been a fan of Avinash since Laila Majnu. “I’ve watched the film twice in an empty theatre,” she said, prompting Farah to joke, “Zakhmo par namak.”

‘Will people buy tickets?’

Reflecting on his journey, Avinash confessed, “The failure of that film still stays with me. Ginny Weds Sunny is my tenth film, but I still fear whether people will even buy a ticket.”

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Terrace. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) Terrace. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

In a heartfelt gesture, Farah gifted him a mattress, recalling his story of sleeping on the living room floor as a child. Avinash responded with humour, “If tears make things so easy, please get me a Rs 500 crore film.” Farah laughed and replied, “You’ll do well—just let me yell at you on set a couple of times.” She also gifted him a locker, joking, “When you land a Rs 500 crore film, you can keep all that money in here.”

The visit concluded on a cheerful note, with the two enjoying a barbecue on Avinash’s spacious terrace.