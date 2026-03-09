Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Photographer who lived at Salman Khan’s home for 3 years during struggling days shows off sprawling farmhouse on Farah Khan’s vlog: ‘Life is set if bhai likes you’
Farah Khan spoke about how photographer Avinash Gowariker once struggled to make a name for himself, lived in Salman Khan’s home because he didn’t have a house of his own, and has now become a favourite photographer among some of Bollywood’s biggest stars.
In her latest vlog, Farah Khan visited her friend and celebrity photographer Avinash Gowariker’s farmhouse. In the video, Farah not only gave a glimpse of Avinash’s massive farmhouse but also shared anecdotes about his journey in the film industry. She spoke about how Avinash once struggled to make a name for himself, lived in Salman Khan’s home because he didn’t have a house of his own, and has now become a favourite photographer among some of Bollywood’s biggest stars.
Avinash lived in Sohail Khan’s home
In the vlog, Farah said, “There was a time when Avinash didn’t have a home to live. I am very proud of him. When he didn’t have a house, he lived for three years in Salman Khan’s home in Sohail Khan’s room.” Avinash, however, didn’t agree with Farah’s claim that he lived in Salman’s house for three years. He said, “The time is a controversy. I stayed at Salman’s home, but whether I lived there for three months or three years…”
Farah cheekily added that Avinash was asked to leave when Sohail Khan got married. She said, “When Sohail got married, Avinash was kicked out of his room, and he was very upset about it.”
Later in the vlog, Avinash Gowariker shared the story of how he became one of Hindi cinema’s top photographers. He revealed that he was first introduced to films by Ashutosh Gowariker, who introduced him to Aamir Khan during the shooting of the film Baazi. After shooting Aamir’s photoshoot, Avinash made a strong entry into Bollywood and went on to work with Salman Khan as well.
Talking about working with Salman, he said, “I always say this, if Salman Khan likes you, your life is set.” Avinash also shared that it was Farah Khan who introduced him to Shah Rukh Khan and that he later worked with him during Om Shanti Om. Farah said, “After that, he is only shooting with Shah Rukh Khan.” She also added that Avinash is a favourite of Amitabh Bachchan and that Big B prefers working with him for his photoshoots.
Inside Avinash’s sprawling farmhouse
Avinash Gowariker has surely come a long way in his career, and his huge farmhouse stands as a testimony to his success. The property features a large area dedicated to animals that Avinash’s wife rescues. During the vlog, he showed two cows that were gifted to them by Ram Charan.
The interiors of the house exude luxury, with tall ceilings and wooden furniture. The hall opens up to large windows, seamlessly bringing the outside and inside together.
ALSO READ | Farah Khan’s cook Dilip says his room is smaller than the lift at Arpita Khan’s house, wants to know Aayush Sharma’s ‘cook ka pagar’
While speaking to Farah Khan, Avinash Gowariker admitted that he got the sofas for the house from the interior design companies of Gauri Khan and Sussanne Khan when he collaborated with them earlier. He also showed two kitchens in the house—an outdoor and an indoor kitchen. The couple also shared glimpses of the rooms, which are minimally decorated and designed with a simple aesthetic.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05