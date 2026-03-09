Photographer who lived at Salman Khan’s home for 3 years during struggling days shows off sprawling farmhouse on Farah Khan’s vlog: ‘Life is set if bhai likes you’

In her latest vlog, Farah Khan visited her friend and celebrity photographer Avinash Gowariker’s farmhouse. In the video, Farah not only gave a glimpse of Avinash’s massive farmhouse but also shared anecdotes about his journey in the film industry. She spoke about how Avinash once struggled to make a name for himself, lived in Salman Khan’s home because he didn’t have a house of his own, and has now become a favourite photographer among some of Bollywood’s biggest stars.

Avinash lived in Sohail Khan’s home

In the vlog, Farah said, “There was a time when Avinash didn’t have a home to live. I am very proud of him. When he didn’t have a house, he lived for three years in Salman Khan’s home in Sohail Khan’s room.” Avinash, however, didn’t agree with Farah’s claim that he lived in Salman’s house for three years. He said, “The time is a controversy. I stayed at Salman’s home, but whether I lived there for three months or three years…”